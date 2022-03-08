South African icons honoured with hot dogs

Tracy Lee Stark

Meat producing giant Eskort will be awarding 12 Mzansi icons with a series of fun-loving, mouth-watering hot dog combinations inspired by their unique personalities and endearing traits.

The Eskort awards aim to show love and appreciation to the wonderful people and places of South Africa that we have all grown to love.

Derby hot dog. Picture: Supplied

During March, Eskort will be honouring Mzansi favourites with a diverse range of hotdogs, such as cheese Russians which will resemble the cheesy side of personalities, Bockwurst as the seasoned performer, lip-smacking grillers to characterise good ol’ South African traditions, and chilli Russians exemplifying hotness.

The first celebrity winner is local comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout, whose signature look and down-to-earth style is captured through a slapstick hot dog recipe featuring an Eskort cheese griller, crispy onions, bacon and a knitted wool jersey.

Eskort Group Marketing Manager Marcelle Pienaar says, “More award winners will be unveiled throughout the month on social media, with an exciting line-up that includes the who’s who of South Africa. From kapteins to captains, the sexy and the zany, these are real local heroes who have played a key role in shaping our amazing home, and represent some of the best that our country has to offer.”

Parliament with smoke hot dog. Picture: Supplied

“Our central goal is to recognise the famous and infamous events that have defined who we are as a nation – whether this is the things we love, or the things we love to hate. By commemorating these common experiences in a playful and quirky way, we believe that our awards will resonate strongly with all South Africans, no matter who you are or where you live.”

Pienaar adds that the awards aim to bring people together with typical South African humour to pay tribute to our country.

“We’ve invited a wide range of celebrities and influencers to join us in the spirit of fun by creating their own zesty hot dog creations and sharing these with us on social media,” she says.

“We’re also challenging social media audiences to vote for their favourite creations, and to share their own hot dog combinations inspired by true South Africanisms by tagging Eskort and using #ItsEskort. Indulge your creativity – the world is your hot dog!”