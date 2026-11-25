Mystery toys, blind boxes and miniature collectables are dominating Christmas 2026. Discover seven reasons children love them.

Some gifts are becoming like festive season crackers at the table. It can be wrapped prettily but inside, well, there’s either junk, something momentarily useful or, for that matter, a wee bit of treasure.

Gifting has become no different, with kids getting Santa to dig deep into his pockets for gifts that nobody really knows what’s inside.

Blind boxes, surprise capsules and miniature collectables are gaining popularity quickly, with retailers reporting growing interest in the mystery of what is inside.

Toys R Us‘ collectables category has grown nearly 20% year on year, the retailer said, while sales of blind boxes have increased more than tenfold.

Catherine Jacoby of Toys R Us said the phenomenon has leapt beyond individual viral characters and figurine popularity, clawing its way to highly desirable status.

“While viral sensations such as Labubu have attracted enormous global attention,” she said, “our South African sales suggest mystery gifts are much bigger than any single character or internet craze right now.”

The surprise is part of the purchase

Unlike conventional toys, blind boxes conceal the exact item until the packaging is opened.

Children know which collection they are buying, but not necessarily which character or miniature object they will receive.”

Children love the anticipation of discovering what’s inside, but the appeal increasingly extends beyond unboxing to collecting, swapping, and creating entire miniature worlds,” Jacoby said.

Social media is helping create demand

TikTok, YouTube and unboxing videos expose children to products they might otherwise never encounter.

Watching someone open a mystery toy has become entertainment in itself.

Nolan Seerpad, Toys Buyer at Massmart, said digital platforms influence how children discover toys.

“Some products experience a short-lived surge in popularity, while others build on established brands, characters and play experiences to maintain demand over time.”

A 45cm Fuggler Chunky Fuggs plush costs R599.90. Picture: Toys R Us Funko Pop figures start at R199.90. Picture: Toys R Us Funko Pop figures start at R199.90. Picture: Toys R Us Plush toys and collectables remain festive favourites on Checkers shelves this Christmas. Picture: Checkers

Collecting encourages repeat purchases

Mystery collections often contain multiple characters or accessories, and a child who receives one item may want others to complete the set.

“We’ve seen collecting gain momentum over the past three years, with more than 30 collectable brands and ranges now available in our stores,” said Jacoby.

Miniature worlds are becoming a big attraction

Mini Brands, MiniHouse and Miniverse turn everyday objects into miniature collectables. And it’s becoming huge.

Children can assemble tiny kitchens, bedrooms, shops and other scenes using the objects they collect.

Toys R Us lists its MiniHouse Small Town Collection at approximately R499.90, while a Mini Brands Magic Cook Kitchen and Appliance combination costs R1,199.90. Jacoby said these products encourage children to build and rearrange their own miniature environments.

Strange characters are finding fans

Not every collectable needs to be conventionally attractive. Again, one of the season’s hottest tickets is Fugglers, with their unusual faces and humanlike teeth, among the unconventional products attracting retailer attention.

Pokémon and Funko Pop figurines also appeal to older children and adults. Jacoby said nostalgic favourites are becoming popular gifting choices across generations.

Traditional retailers are joining the trend

Checkers spokespersons on toys have identified surprise capsules, ChaChaCha charms, keychains, and Starbox Nook Nooks among its festive selections.

Massmart also reported sustained interest in surprise-based toys. Seerpad said these products appeal to children’s curiosity.

“These products tap into children’s curiosity and the joy of collecting and sharing their discoveries.”

Nicey but pricey

The attraction of completing a collection creates a financial consideration for parents.

Unlike a conventional purchase, buying another blind box does not guarantee receiving a different character.

Jacoby said shoppers should consider children’s interests rather than following every trend.

“Our advice is to shop according to a child’s interests rather than feeling pressured to purchase the most expensive or most talked-about toy.”