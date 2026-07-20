Tyla gets her own Bratz doll, complete with Met Gala look and a pet tiger

The Grammy winner's fan-made wish has come true: a Bratz Celebrity Collector doll dressed in her Balmain Met Gala gown, launching alongside her new album APop*.

Tyla has officially been “Bratzified”. The Grammy-winning South African star has landed her own Bratz Celebrity Collector doll, joining a lineup that includes Karol G and Kylie Jenner as the toy brand continues its run of star-studded collaborations.

The Bratz x Tyla doll will make its first public appearance on 24 July 2026 at a Bratz pop-up shop inside FAO Schwarz on Rockefeller Plaza in New York – the very same day her sophomore album, A*POP, drops. The first 100 fans to buy the doll in person will be treated to a meet-and-greet and signing with Tyla herself.

For collectors who can’t make it to New York, the doll will be up for general sale on Bratz.com on 27 July at 8am PT (5pm SA time), priced at R1 236 ($75), with wider retail availability expected to follow. At the time of writing, there was no word about whether the doll would be available to purchase in South Africa.

A wish that came true

The collaboration has its roots in a 2024 social media post in which Tyla shared a fan-made image depicting herself as a Bratz doll and said she hoped to have an official one someday. Two years later, that wish has become reality, with Bratz turning the Water hitmaker’s real-life style into a full collector’s item.

True to Bratz’s “passion for fashion” ethos, the doll doesn’t skimp on detail. She wears Tyla’s signature braided bob, a metallic green eye look and a glossy plum lip, and comes dressed in two outfits pulled straight from the singer’s real wardrobe. First, a recreation of the sculptural Balmain “Sands of Time” gown Tyla wore to her Met Gala debut in 2024, complete with a miniature version of her hourglass purse. Second, a performance-ready look featuring a sequinned miniskirt, a tie-front crop top and a gold chain belt finished with a small Bratz charm.

The set doesn’t stop at clothing. True to the “Celebrity Collector” format, the doll comes loaded with extras: two award trophies, gold jewellery, a mini vinyl of her TYLA album, a mock magazine cover, a microphone, a doll stand – and, in a nod to her bold public persona, her own pet tiger on a chain leash.

Perfect timing

The launch lines up with a major moment in Tyla’s career. Beyond the new album, she’s also set to headline a performance at the WNBA All-Star Game, keeping her firmly in the pop culture spotlight. The drop also forms part of Bratz’s 25th-anniversary celebrations in 2026, which have leaned heavily into nostalgic Y2K style and high-profile collaborations to mark the milestone.

It’s worth noting this isn’t the first “Tyla” to exist in the Bratz universe – a minor character by that name, an aspiring actress nicknamed “Stage Star”, appeared in the brand’s 2010 10th-anniversary collection. She has no connection to the singer, however.