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Cape Town drops from top spot in the world’s best cities ranking

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

17 March 2026

04:23 pm

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The Mother City, which now ranks sixth, was praised for natural beauty, culture and lifestyle

Cape Town

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Cape Town has dropped from first place in Time Out’s annual Best Cities list, now ranking sixth globally.

The city was ranked number one in 2025.

This year, Melbourne, Australia, claimed the top position for 2026, followed by Shanghai in China and Edinburgh in Scotland.

London and New York City completed the top five.

According to Time Out, the ranking is based on the opinions of more than 24 000 residents across 150 cities worldwide.

Responses were combined with votes from more than 100 Time Out city experts. Local writers provided insights on what makes each city worth visiting.

Now in its 10th year, the Best Cities ranking includes 50 cities, blending major global metropolises with smaller and secondary cities.

Each city was assessed for reasons to visit as well as qualities that make it feel like home.

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Cape Town’s appeal remains strong

Despite the drop, Cape Town continues to attract global attention for its natural beauty, culture and hospitality. The city is framed by Table Mountain, the Cape Floral Kingdom and the Cape Winelands.

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According to Time Out, visitors and locals highlighted its pristine beaches, character-filled neighbourhoods and friendly residents.

Eighty-six percent described the city as the world’s most beautiful, the highest percentage among surveyed cities. The same proportion praised its green spaces, while 85% said their wellbeing and quality of life were “good” or “amazing”.

Time Out noted that tourism and culture are booming in Cape Town, with events like the KNOX MMA fight series and the Montreux Jazz Festival in Franschhoek, along with new hospitality developments such as the Marriott EDITION at the V&A Waterfront.

Cape Town’s food scene has also expanded, from Michelin-rated offerings at Belmond Mount Nelson’s Amura to inventive dishes at Hyatt’s Urchin and pop-ups at Time Out Market Cape Town. The city is noted for offering world-class experiences at competitive value.

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