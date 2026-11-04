Celebrity British hairstylist John Frieda dies aged 75

Born in 1951, Frieda established himself as a hairstylist to the stars and high-fashion magazines in the 1970s before opening his own salons.

British celebrity hairstylist and beauty industry stalwart John Frieda, who tended to the locks of Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana among others, has died aged 75, his salon announced Wednesday.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully… surrounded by his family,” the John Frieda salon posted on Instagram.

“John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.”

Born in 1951, Frieda came from a family of hairdressers and trained at the House of Leonard salon in London.

He established himself as a hairstylist to the stars and high-fashion magazines in the 1970s before opening his own salons, which grew into an international haircare empire.

Over his career, he has looked after the tresses of celebrities including Twiggy, Mick Jagger, Nicole Kidman and Madonna.

(File photo) British hairdresser John Frieda arrives at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, on 12 October 2012, to attend a memorial service for the late British hairdresser Vidal Sassoon. Vidal Sassoon died at the age of 84 in Los Angeles on 9 May 2012. Picture: Leon Neal, AFP

His hair product brand, John Frieda Professional Hair Care, behind the cult “Frizz-Ease” line, was sold to the Japanese cosmetics conglomerate Kao in 2002.

He was married twice, first to the pop singer Lulu, with whom he had one child.

In an interview with The Times newspaper this year, it called Frieda the “most successful hairdresser of his generation”.

The creative director at his salon, Cetera Lamb, said the industry had lost “a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing”.