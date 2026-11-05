Mihlali Ndamase blasts plastic surgery rumours, claims filters are to blame

Mihlali Ndamase responds to plastic surgery claims, attributing her changing appearance to social media filters rather than lip fillers and dental veneers.

Earlier this week, beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase openly lamented the persistent claims that her face has dramatically changed due to plastic surgery. She mocked followers in a widely shared video for failing to recognise the transformative power of digital effects. The young woman, affectionately referred to as “Mimi”, vehemently denied any facial surgical procedures.

Ndamase sarcastically asked if people were unfamiliar with how filters work. This came before she questioned why viewers constantly comment on her TikToks, expressing disbelief about her appearance.

She alleged that social media filters routinely enhance lips, clear skin, and reshape facial features. Ndamase further remarked that she simply does not get along with people who do not use their brains.

While denying facial plastic surgery, Ndamase has always been candid about specific non-surgical cosmetic enhancements.

A history of tweakments

In August 2021, she spent around R5 500 on lip fillers to achieve a fuller lip bridge that she said she previously created using lip liner. However, feeling the results looked huge and botched after observing public commentary, she had the fillers dissolved. She described the dissolution process as painful in an October 2021 YouTube “Get Ready With Me” video.

Last February, she travelled to Turkey with her mother for a four-day dental procedure at Prime Dental. There, she received 20 EMAC laminate porcelain veneers at a cost of roughly R92 000 ($5 800). Despite receiving mixed-to-negative reactions from critics who believed her natural teeth were fine, Ndamase defended the outcome in a May 2025 YouTube Q&A. She said she was obsessed with teeth, loves her new smile, and did them simply because she wanted to.

Beyond her documented dental work and past lip fillers, Ndamase has not confirmed any other plastic surgery.

Mihlali Ndamase responds to plastic surgery claims. She attributed her changing look to social media filters, rather than lip fillers and dental veneers. Picture: Screenshots, TikTok

Persistent rumours suggesting she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), skin bleaching, breast work, or additional facial procedures remain entirely unconfirmed. The influencer maintains that any perceived evolution in her looks stems from makeup, lighting, weight fluctuations, digital filters, and her cosmetic dental work rather than plastic surgery.

Public reaction across platforms such as X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook has been largely sceptical and mocking. Many users perceived her filter explanation as an attempt to downplay noticeable structural changes. For months, they have observed that her mouth and lip shape appear permanently altered, with some noting she struggles to close her mouth naturally or looks almost unrecognisable.

Mihlali Ndamase responds to plastic surgery claims, attributing her changing look to social media filters, rather than lip fillers and dental veneers. Picture: Screenshots, TikTok

Commenters echoed sentiments like missing the old Mihlali, asking whose face they were looking at, or sarcastically questioning whether celebrities should consult the public before making personal choices.