Céline Dion gets her own Barbie doll, and the iconic Oscars look is everything

Céline Dion gets her own Barbie doll, inspired by her iconic Oscars look. Discover the fashion tribute to her 'Titanic' performance.

Céline Dion’s unforgettable Titanic performance has inspired a Barbie doll celebrating one of her most iconic fashion moments.

Canadian music superstar Céline Dion has joined the Barbie Signature collection, with a new doll inspired by her memorable appearance at the 1998 Academy Awards.

The collectable pays tribute to the singer’s performance of My Heart Will Go On, the emotional ballad from the blockbuster film Titanic that became one of the defining songs of her career.

But it is not just about the music. The doll captures a fashion moment that has remained part of pop culture nearly three decades later.

A look inspired by the Oscars

Picture: Social media

At the 1998 ceremony, Dion wore a striking navy blue, long-sleeved gown paired with a necklace inspired by the Heart of the Ocean, the fictional blue diamond necklace featured in Titanic.

Mattel has recreated the look for the Barbie Signature doll, translating the singer’s red carpet style into a miniature collector’s piece.

The outfit is a reminder of an era when awards show fashion could become as memorable as the performances themselves. Dion’s appearance stood out for its dramatic silhouette and connection to one of cinema’s most successful films.

My Heart Will Go On won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that evening, further cementing its place in music and film history.

Dion welcomed the tribute, describing it as an honour to become part of Barbie’s legacy.

In a statement released by Mattel, she said she hoped the doll would inspire people to express themselves confidently, follow their dreams and believe in the power of their voices.

The doll is available through Mattel Creations for $60 ( R992,47), positioning it as a collectable for fans of the singer and Barbie enthusiasts.

A comeback moment for Céline Dion

The release comes during a significant period for Dion, who has returned to major live performances following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition she publicly disclosed in December 2022.

The singer is currently performing a five-week residency in Paris, with 16 shows scheduled at La Défense Arena between September and October 2026.

Her return to the stage follows emotional appearances at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, where she performed from the Eiffel Tower, and a performance at an Elie Saab fashion show in Riyadh later that year.

Dion also released Dansons, her first original song in years, in April 2026. The French-language track was written by longtime collaborator Jean-Jacques Goldman.

Through the Barbie Signature collection, Mattel has celebrated influential figures across music, fashion and entertainment, including Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Diana Ross and Stevie Nicks.