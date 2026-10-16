Musa Sukwene on fatherhood, welcoming his third baby and new album

The singer is also celebrating 13 years in the music industry this year.

Former Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene has released his fifth studio album, UHAMBO, in the same month he welcomed his third child.

Speaking to The Citizen, Sukwene reflected on fatherhood, his musical journey and how his experiences as a husband and father have influenced his music.

“UHAMBO reflects a very important season of my life. I’m at a point where I have a much deeper understanding of who I am, both as an artist and as a person,” he said.

“The album speaks about journeys, the places I’ve been, the people I’ve met, the lessons I’ve learned, the highs and the difficult moments.”

The album was released in September, the same month that the singer welcomed his third child.

Sukwene said releasing a new album and welcoming a new baby in the same month was a blessing.

“Having a new album and welcoming a new baby in the same month feels like two different journeys arriving at the same time: one professionally and one personally,” he said.

He said the experience reminded him to appreciate both his family and career.

“I understand that both the album and my family are blessings, and I don’t want to take either for granted.”

Musa Sukwene on how fatherhood has shaped his music

Sukwene said becoming a husband and father changed his perspective on life.

He said he now considers the values he wants to pass on to his children and the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

“That naturally finds its way into my music. My experiences have made me more vulnerable and more intentional about the stories I tell,” he said.

“Love, family, responsibility, sacrifice, forgiveness and growth have become much more meaningful to me because I’m experiencing them in real life.”

The singer said being a father of three had also made him more conscious of how quickly life passes.

“It makes me appreciate the present and inspires me to create music that my children can one day listen to and understand where their father was in his journey.”

Trusting his own journey

Sukwene said his time in the industry taught him to trust his own journey rather than compare his progress with that of other artists.

“The biggest lesson has been to trust my own journey. The music industry can sometimes make you compare yourself to other people, but I’ve learned that everyone has their own timing and their own path,” he said.

He also reflected on the challenges and successes that have shaped his career.

“I’ve also learned resilience. There have been beautiful moments, difficult moments, disappointments and victories, but all of them have shaped me. More than anything, the journey has taught me to remain grounded, to keep learning and to never lose the reason I started making music in the first place – to connect with people and spread a message of love.”

Sukwene said his music had become more mature as he gained a deeper understanding of himself.

“I’m not trying to prove anything anymore; I’m simply telling my story and sharing music that comes from a genuine place.”

He said UHAMBO represents growth, gratitude, love and an appreciation of the journey itself.

Collaborations on ‘UHAMBO’

The album features contributions from artists including the Soweto Gospel Choir, Thapelo Esua, Lawi, Bongani and Maraza.

Sukwene said working with the artists allowed him to explore different sounds while maintaining the album’s central message.

“Each of these artists brings their own identity, energy and musical language, and that helped make UHAMBO feel like a journey rather than just a collection of songs,” he said.

He added that the collaborations brought together different experiences and perspectives.

“Collaboration is beautiful because you get to bring different experiences together and create something that none of you would necessarily have created on your own.”

The singer said he was looking forward to performing songs from UHAMBO for audiences.

“They can look forward to performances where I get to bring the songs to life and share the stories behind them,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with audiences, performing the new material and celebrating this new chapter together.”