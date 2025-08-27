Deputy minister cracks down on influencers linked to Russian ‘Alabunga jobs’ scam

Letsike confirmed that a list of implicated social media influencers has been compiled and is now being handed over to the police for criminal investigation.

Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike, has confirmed that government has compiled a list of local social media influencers implicated in the notorious Russian Alabunga jobs saga.

Letsike says the matter is now in the hands of law enforcement as investigations intensify.

South Africa’s government is turning up the heat on scammers and their enablers following widespread outrage over the “Russian jobs Alabunga scam, which promised desperate jobseekers lucrative opportunities abroad but left many stranded and defrauded.

Letsike confirmed that a list of implicated social media influencers has been compiled and is now being handed over to the police for criminal investigation.

“These are people who used their platforms to lure unsuspecting youth into believing there were legitimate opportunities in Russia. They knowingly or unknowingly contributed to this scam, and we will ensure accountability,” Letsike said.

The call for Russian jobs gained traction earlier this year through flashy adverts and influencer-led promotions on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Jobseekers were promised high-paying hospitality and teaching roles in Russia, with “Alabunga” acting as the supposed recruitment gateway. Many victims paid upfront “processing fees” only to discover no such jobs existed.

The government has also updated the fraudulent adverts, marking them for takedown and warning citizens not to engage with the content.

“Our priority is to protect young people from exploitation, particularly in an era where social media plays such a powerful role in shaping decisions,” Letsike added.

The deputy minister revealed that her department is engaging with Russian authorities to clarify the matter.

“We want to establish whether these operations had any local facilitators in Russia and to close gaps that enable such transnational scams to thrive,” she said.

Victim testimonies have painted a grim picture: savings wiped out, dreams of working abroad shattered, and in some cases, individuals left stranded after travelling with fake documents.

Advocacy groups have welcomed the government’s tough stance, urging for swifter arrests of influencers who profited from the scheme.

Cybersecurity experts say the “Alabunga jobs” case highlights the dangers of influencer marketing when misused. “The trust people place in influencers can be weaponised.

Without accountability, scams like this will only multiply,” warned analyst Kabelo Mthembu.

Letsike urged young people to remain vigilant and verify all job offers through official government channels before committing financially.

“No genuine opportunity will demand money up front.

“We will continue working with law enforcement to ensure those responsible face the full might of the law,” she said.