Call for eThekwini Municipality to clean city all year round after Durban July clean-up

Political analyst said residents, rather than seasonal visitors, should remain the municipality's primary priority.

eThekwini Municipality’s decision to intensify clean-up operations ahead of this weekend’s Hollywoodbets Durban July has raised questions about whether the same level of service delivery should be maintained throughout the year.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July will take place on Saturday, 4 July, at Greyville Racecourse. Municipal teams are expected to focus on key routes, public spaces, and event precincts, which are likely to experience high volumes of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

While the municipality says the campaign is aimed at preparing Durban for thousands of visitors expected to descend on the city for Saturday’s race meeting at Greyville Racecourse, a political analyst argues residents should not have to wait for a major event to see visible improvements to public spaces.

Should a major event trigger a clean-up?

Political analyst Dr Lubna Nadvi from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said it is understandable that municipalities want to present a positive image when hosting nationally and internationally recognised events.

“Any major event, whether it is a sports event, a music concert or another large gathering, brings in very prominent individuals from around the country and internationally. Hence, there is a perceived need to make a good impression on these people and groups,” Nadvi told The Citizen.

However, she said the municipality’s focus should not be limited to high-profile occasions.

“The eThekwini Municipality should ensure that the city is clean and well-maintained all year round and not only just before major events to impress visitors and tourists.”

Nadvi said maintaining public spaces throughout the year would benefit both the tourism sector and Durban residents.

“A well-maintained city year-round will attract visitors and tourists throughout the year as well as enable city residents to enjoy the benefits of clean and well-maintained public spaces.”

She added that residents, rather than seasonal visitors, should remain the municipality’s primary priority.

“The municipality’s focus should be its residents, as it is this population that pays the taxes and levies to keep the city functioning and also pay the salaries of municipality officials and workers.

“Major events are seasonal and only bring in income for a short period, whereas the city residents contribute to the city’s fiscus all year round.”

City says campaign prepares Durban for visitors

The municipal teams were deployed along Durban’s key routes, public spaces and event precincts that are expected to experience high volumes of pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

According to eThekwini Municipality, teams are removing litter, clearing illegal dumping hotspots and improving the appearance of areas surrounding the event.

“As excitement builds ahead of the Hollywoodbets Durban July, eThekwini Municipality has intensified pre-event clean-up operations across key routes, public spaces, and event precincts to ensure the City is ready to welcome thousands of visitors, racegoers, and stakeholders,” the municipality said.

It said the campaign forms part of its commitment to providing “a clean, safe and welcoming environment” while showcasing Durban as “a world-class events destination”.

Sustainability and civic pride

The municipality said the clean-up campaign also reflects its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible urban management.

“The clean-up campaign also underscores the municipality’s commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible urban management.”

It said improving public spaces enhances Durban’s image while encouraging residents and visitors to share responsibility for keeping the city clean.

Residents and visitors have also been urged to dispose of waste responsibly, use the litter bins provided and refrain from littering or illegal dumping.

The municipality said it remains committed to fostering “a culture of cleanliness and environmental stewardship before, during, and after major events” through sustained service delivery and partnerships with communities and stakeholders.

Residents urged to do their part

The municipality appealed to residents and visitors to support the clean-up campaign by disposing of waste responsibly, making use of street litter bins and avoiding littering and illegal dumping.

“Residents and visitors are encouraged to support these efforts by disposing of waste responsibly, using the street litter bins provided, and refraining from littering and illegal dumping.”

The city said it remains committed to promoting “a culture of cleanliness and environmental stewardship before, during, and after major events”.