Boomtown keeps its Durban July crown with unforgettable music line-up

Music legends and rising stars promise another unforgettable Boomtown experience at Durban July this weekend.

For years, Boomtown has been one of the biggest attractions at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, drawing thousands of racegoers looking for more than just world-class horse racing. It has become the ultimate destination where music, fashion, lifestyle and culture come together, and this year’s edition looks set to continue that legacy.

Boomtown returns with what organisers describe as its most iconic lineup yet.

By bringing together legendary performers and exciting new talent, the popular marquee continues to prove why it remains one of the most sought-after experiences on the Durban July calendar.

Leading the entertainment are kwaito pioneers TKZee, whose music helped define an era of South African popular culture.

Zwai Bala of TKZee. The group was announced as one of the supporting acts for Soul II Soul’s concerts in South Africa. Picture: tkzeeband/Instagram

Their timeless anthem Shibobo, released ahead of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, remains one of the country’s most recognisable football songs and continues to unite generations of fans.

Joining them is award-winning singer and songwriter Sjava, whose unique blend of hip hop, traditional Zulu music and contemporary R&B has earned him international recognition.

His emotionally rich performances have made him one of South Africa’s most respected artists, making his appearance one of the highlights of this year’s event.

Boomtown also celebrates Durban’s own musical heritage with the inclusion of DJ Tira.

Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Gqom, his influence on South African dance music continues to shape the industry and inspire new artists.

Representing the future is Metro FM Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist winner Ciza, one of the country’s fastest-rising stars.

“Boomtown has always been more than a party. It’s a cultural experience where music, fashion, lifestyle and people come together. This year’s lineup reflects exactly that: icons, innovators and the next generation sharing one stage, one moment and one unforgettable experience,” says Boomtown director Stuart Scott.

Adding to the lineup are: DJ Speedsta; Sphectacula and DJ Naves, Blaxckie and Karye Ndasoul.