‘End of an era’: Kgolo DaGuru Mthembu announces closure of The Views at Twenty25 lounge

Mthembu said the decision follows operational challenges and his own personal shortcomings.

Durban businessman Kgolo “DaGuru” Mthembu has announced the closure of The Views at Twenty25 Urban Grill & Rooftop Lounge.

The venue began operating in 2021.

Mthembu said the decision follows operational challenges and his own personal shortcomings.

“It is with great regret that I officially announce the end of an era. The Views as a brand has come to an end,” he said.

“Over time, I’ve tried by all means to fight for it, to rebuild it, and to restore it to what it once was. But despite those efforts, I’ve had to make the difficult decision to let it go.”

Operational challenges and personal mistakes

He said a combination of factors contributed to the closure.

“Through a combination of my own mistakes, inconsistency, and the challenges the brand faced, including negative experiences and perceptions, the truth is I was no longer able to bring it back in the way it deserved. I take full accountability for that.”

Wrapping up his statement, Mthembu thanked supporters and apologised to those he had disappointed.

“To everyone who supported the journey, believed in the vision, and played a part in what The Views once was, thank you.

And to those I’ve disappointed along the way, I sincerely apologise… The Views at Twenty25 is now officially closed,” he said.

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