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Angelique Kidjo to become the first African musician to get a Hollywood star

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

18 August 2026

04:52 pm

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Angelique Kidjo will be accompanied by actor Willem Dafoe and record producer Harvey Mason Jr.

Angelique Kidjo performs at Stern Grove in Golden Gate Park on July 16, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Picture via Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Angelique Kidjo performs at Stern Grove in Golden Gate Park on 16 July 2023 in San Francisco, California. Picture via Steve Jennings/Getty Images

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Five-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, becoming the first African musician and first black African to be recognised on the famed boulevard.

Born in Benin, the artist has built an international career spanning more than 40 years and was once dubbed “Africa’s premier diva” by Time magazine.

“Angelique Kidjo’s extraordinary artistry and global influence have inspired audiences across generations and continents,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in a news release.

“We are proud to honour her as the first African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognising her remarkable contributions to music and culture around the world.”

The 66-year-old musician will be accompanied by Oscar-nominated American actor Willem Dafoe and record producer Harvey Mason Jr at the ceremony on Tuesday morning.

“I may be the first African female singer to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but I am convinced that I will not be the last,” Kidjo told AFP when her Hollywood star was announced last year.

“Many others will follow, and that fills my heart with joy,” she said at the time.

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