Teeks lands in South Africa for soulful three-city tour

New Zealand soul sensation Teeks has arrived and South African fans are ready for an unforgettable night.

International soul star Teeks has touched down in South Africa with his highly anticipated three-city tour officially getting underway tonight.

The New Zealand singer will open his Live in South Africa tour at GrandWest Arena in Cape Town on Thursday, 27 August, with the show starting at 8pm, before heading to Durban on Friday (The Station, 28 August, show starts at 8pm) and Johannesburg on Sunday (Parklive Jozi, 30 August, show starts at 5pm).

Ahead of his first performance, Sony Music hosted an intimate welcome dinner for the artist and a select group of South African fans. Broadcaster and presenter Zanele Potelwa hosted the evening at Artistry in Sandton, allowing fans to meet the singer before he takes his music to stages across the country.

Teeks brings his sound to three cities

Picture: Supplied

Following tonight’s Cape Town performance, he heads to The Station in Durban on Friday, 28 August.

The Durban show adds a South African flavour, with singer-songwriter Kyle Deutsch joining the bill as the special opening act. Audiences can also look forward to performances from other talented local artists who will take the stage, further celebrating South Africa’s vibrant music community.

Deutsch, known for his soulful sound and energetic live performances, will warm up the crowd before the headline set.

The collaboration also creates an intriguing meeting of musical worlds, bringing together an internationally recognised New Zealand soul artist and one of South Africa’s contemporary singer-songwriters.

His music includes fan favourites such as Remember Me, Without You, First Time and Something To Feel. The South African tour offers an opportunity to connect directly with audiences who have embraced his music.

So, what can fans expect?

If his reputation for velvet-like vocals, deeply personal lyrics and emotionally charged performances is anything to go by, audiences can expect more than simply a concert.

The Johannesburg leg takes place on Sunday, 30 August, at Parklive Jozi at Marks Park in Emmarentia, bringing the tour to a close after performances in Cape Town and Durban.

With intimate moments, powerful vocals and a strong emphasis on live musicianship, the tour is shaping up to be a treat for lovers of soul and R&B.

The tour is a Breakout Events production, and fans are encouraged to secure tickets while available.