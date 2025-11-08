The party sent congratulations to Zungula and his wife.

Former leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), Vuyo Zungula, has tied the knot!

The party confirmed the marriage on Saturday.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our founding and first president, Vuyo Zungula, on this momentous occasion of uniting in marriage with his beloved partner, Zoleka Mathiso,” said the party.

“Today, in the picturesque Goqwana Village, within the King Sabatha Dalindyebo region of the Eastern Cape, they celebrated their love, surrounded by family, friends and esteemed guests, all gathered to witness the beauty of their vows, officiated by the Twelve Apostles Church in Christ under the guidance of Chief Apostle, Professor Caeser Nongqunga.”

ATM’s Vuyo Zungula ties the knot. Picture: Supplied/African Transformation Movement

“The ceremony was not only a union of two hearts but a gathering of communities – kings and chiefs, members of parliament, fellow politicians, activists, artists and the public – coming together to honour this joyous occasion.

“As the ATM, we recognise that family is the cornerstone of a prosperous society. Vuyo’s commitment to building a strong family unit reflects our belief that a well-governed family fosters healthier communities and ultimately, a better nation.”

“May your journey together be filled with love, joy and the shared vision of a brighter future for all.”

