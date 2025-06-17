ATM denies Zungula’s removal was punishment for opposing alleged MK party merger

The ATM praised Zungula for giving the party some prominence through his work in parliament.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) said it maintains its independence and will contest the upcoming elections as an independent party.

This comes after reports that talks are underway for a proposed merger between the ATM and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party.

There are also reports that the party’s parliamentary leader, Vuyo Zungula, was removed as president because he rebelled against the merger.

ATM remains independent

However, the ATM has denied this.

“Mr. Zungula, focusing on parliament, and Professor Caesar Nongqunga, who takes over as party president, will be focusing on the party, our identity and effectiveness as the ATM,” the party’s spokesperson Zama Ntshona said.

Both the ATM and MK party are part of the progressive caucus in parliament. The two parties identify themselves as pro-black and leftist in nature.

Zuma has no influence in ATM

However, Ntshona said the ATM wants to keep its own identity.

“We must clarify that we are not merging with the MK party, but we are in an alliance with them. But we will contest elections independently,” he said.

According to Ntshona, the ATM will support the MK party where they are not contesting elections.

He said a division of responsibilities will allow the party to focus on campaigning on the ground.

“We have more than 4 000 wards that need our attention and even in parliament, we only have two members and many committees,” he said.

Ntshona denied allegations that MK party founder Jacob Zuma is influential in the ATM and that he is also behind the establishment of the party.

“There is no such thing. The ATM is the brainchild of Caesar Nongqunga, the chief apostle of the Twelve Apostles Church. He invited other churches and church leaders to become part of the ATM,” he said.

Both the ATM and the MK party share similar views on land and economic transformation.

Zuma has expressed on several occasions that he wanted all leftist parties to unite under the MK party and contest elections as one.

However, EFF president Julius Malema said he had declined an invitation to merge his party with the MK party.

