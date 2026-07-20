‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer: 5 biggest moments and what they mean for 2026’s MCU mega-crossover

Marvel dropped the first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer, teasing RDJ's Doctor Doom, an X-Men crossover and Chris Evans' emotional return.

The wait is (almost) over.

Marvel Studios released the first proper trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday, ahead of the film’s Comic-Con New York panel this coming weekend, with the studio timing the drop to coincide with tickets going on sale.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, was pushed from its original May 2026 date to 18 December 2026 – and judging by fan sentiment, this trailer is the clearest sign yet that the wait will be worth it.

The Avengers: Doomsday footage introduces Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, teased as one of the most formidable villains the MCU has produced. Here’s what’s sending fans into a frenzy.

Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday. Picture: Marvel Studios via Disney South Africa

Doctor Doom holds court – and Professor X sounds the alarm

The trailer opens as Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier warns, “Something’s coming, something we may not be able to deter… before this day is done, we will be faced with an unthinkable decision.” This, intercut with profile shots of the film’s big villain, Doom, still masked up.

What follows is a series of cameo shots showing just how many stars have been pulled in to make this Avengers: Doomsday crossover a reality.

Thor vs Doom: the Stormbreaker moment everyone’s talking about

In the centrepiece action beat, Doom casually catches Thor’s Stormbreaker with one hand – a deliberate, chilling callback to the Infinity War scene where Thor failed to stop Thanos the same way.

Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday. Picture: Marvel Studios via Disney South Africa

Elsewhere, Doom is shown fully armoured, blasting Thor with enough force to leave him immobilised – three steps ahead of whatever plan the Avengers can muster. It’s enough to make Thor fear Doom more than he ever feared Thanos and to realise his side needs nothing short of a miracle.

Steve Rogers answers the call

(L-R): Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Picture: Marvel Studios via Disney South Africa

And here’s that miracle. Thor, carrying Mjolnir, encounters Steve Rogers, who greets him with a soft “Hey, pal.” Thor responds, “It’s not possible,” and holds out the hammer to test whether this really is Captain America. Evans returns with long hair and a full beard – the same rugged look he wore in Infinity War – immediately sparking fan debate over whether this is really “our” Steve or a variant. Either way, he’s still worthy: he grips Mjolnir without issue, a comeback the very first teaser had already given away.

Steve is also shown meeting Yelena Belova, telling her that Natasha was family to him – which makes her family too.

X-Men, incursions and a crowded multiverse

(L-R) The Dora Milaje, Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez), and Ava/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday. Picture: Marvel Studios via Disney South Africa

Pedro Pascal’s, Vanessa Kirby’s, Joseph Quinn’s and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Fantastic Four cross paths with people who plainly don’t belong in their reality, while the classic X-Men line-up – Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming, Kelsey Grammer and Channing Tatum – turn up alongside Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. Shuri’s Black Panther and fellow Wakandan M’Baku are also on hand to help take on Doom.

(L-R): John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Alexei/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Picture: Marvel Studios via Disney South Africa

Also spotted: Loki, back in his TVA suit, inside Steve’s house from the first teaser, and Reed Richards yelling “Answer me” at Doom.

Tickets, format and the countdown to December

Tickets for the exclusive Infinity Vision screenings went on sale the same morning the trailer dropped. Expect this trailer to run ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day when it opens worldwide next week – and Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con is only days away.