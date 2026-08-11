‘This is my last’: Lebo M completes lobola negotiations for new wife Nomoya Dube

Producer and composer Lebohang Morake (Lebo M) has completed lobola for Nomoya Dube, and both families have officially welcomed her as makoti.

Grammy Award-winning South African composer and producer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has taken his marriage to Nomoya Dube to another significant milestone after their families completed the lobola process.

The Morake and Dube families recently came together to conclude the traditional negotiations and officially welcome Dube into the family as a makoti.

The development comes months after Lebo M and Dube publicly confirmed that they had tied the knot, with the celebrated composer making a bold declaration about their union.

He posted on his Instagram account, ” Earlier today [I] had A beautiful LA brunch walk to my fav spot, but yerrrr… I miss home 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦. The Morake and Dube families gathered over the weekend to end the Lobola process. Morake fam went home with their Makoti AKERE. What a beautiful culture we have. Love our spot here in LA, my second home away from home, but nothing like home @nomoyadube ❤️💫 blessed indeed 😇”

‘This is my last, final, happy marriage’

He has been open about wanting his relationship with Dube to be different from his previous marriages.

Previously, about his relationship with Dube, while presenting his reality show at a press screening late last year, he noted: “I’ve been married before Moya four times… This is my last, final, happy marriage.”

Marking another milestone for the couple, who confirmed earlier this year that they had married in January 2023.

He previously described the union as his fifth marriage and made it clear that he intends for it to be his last.

The composer’s declaration immediately grabbed attention, given his highly publicised history of relationships.

Who is Nomoya Dube?

Dube, who is also known as Moya, is an actress and musician from Mpumalanga.

She has appeared in several South African television productions, including The Queen, The River and Lingashoni.

The couple reportedly met in the United States while Dube was pursuing her music career. Their paths also crossed during the casting process for Lebo M’s upcoming production, Last Queen Standing. Their relationship quickly progressed, with Lebo M confirming their marriage earlier this year.

He has since publicly embraced Dube as his wife, even making headlines after reportedly gifting her a luxury Maserati.

Lebo M’s colourful marriage history

Lebo M’s latest marriage has attracted attention partly because of his previous high-profile relationships.

Before Dube, he was married to Viveca Gipson, Nandi Ndlovu, and Pretty Samuels, while his relationship with Angela Ngani Casara included a marriage, a divorce, and a remarriage.

His relationship history also includes a high-profile engagement to actress Zoe Mthiyane. His marriage to Samuels, whom he married in 2021, later ended in a highly publicised divorce process.

In 2025, Lebo M proposed to Malefu “Mel” Ntsala in Dubai, but that relationship later ended.

From The Lion King to a fifth marriage

Away from his personal life, Lebo M remains one of South Africa’s most recognisable musical exports.

He is best known internationally for his work on Disney’s The Lion King, theatre and cinematic productions, and is widely regarded as the voice and spirit behind the franchise’s African musical identity.

His work on The Lion King earned him a Grammy Award in 1995 for Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocal for “The Circle of Life”.

The couple posted pictures on social media looking happy and United.