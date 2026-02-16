‘Where’s Your Head At’: UK dance music pioneers Basement Jaxx to headline Kiss Kiss

Multi-award-winning UK electronic legends Basement Jaxx will turn up the heat for the 2026 return of Kiss Kiss in April.

The 2026 edition of the daytime festival Kiss Kiss will bring Grammy Award-winning electronic duo Basement Jaxx to “two cities, two stages” in April this year.

Renowned for their era-defining 90s hits, such as Where’s Your Head At, which has more than 33 million views on YouTube, Basement Jaxx is celebrated for blending their house and UK garage beats with pop, grime, punk, and more.

Basement Jaxx: ‘Where’s Your Head At’ [WATCH]

Kiss Kiss 2026: When and where

Kiss Kiss, the culture-led festival which featured Gypsy Kings in 2025, unfolds as a full-day experience on 11 April in Cape Town and 12 April in Johannesburg under the banner of this year’s theme, Where’s Your Head At.

London duo Basement Jaxx will be headlining at Kiss Kiss in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Sonic adventure, seriously good food and more…

Apart from the Basement Jaxx reveal, the full line-up will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kiss Kiss shared with Time Out that it will be “a richly curated line-up from around the world that brings something for everyone. Young and old, a perfect mix of both. We focus on rich experiences above all else.”

According to the organisers, the venues’ two distinct stages “operate with their own sonic identities, encouraging movement across the grounds rather than passive consumption”.

“Between sets, expect seriously good food from some of Cape Town and Joburg’s best chefs, immersive theatre, roaming performers, stilt walkers, doves in flight, and details that reveal themselves when you’re not looking for them.”

Basement Jaxx fast facts

Formed in 1994, Basement Jaxx comprises Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe.

Simon Ratcliffe, left, and Felix Buxton of Basement Jaxx pose at the Oxfam store in Tooting as part of the Oxjam campaign in 2009 in London. Picture: Samir Hussein/ Getty Images

The duo’s sophomore album, 2001’s Rooty, reached No 5 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart. It spawned the hits Jus 1 Kiss and Where’s Your Head At.

Other iconic bangers from the electronic music innovators include Romeo, featuring vocals from British singer Kele Le Roc.

Basement Jaxx won their first Grammy Award in 2005 for Best Electronic/Dance Album for Kish Kash.

Felix Buxton, Lisa Kekaula and Simon Ratcliffe of Basement Jaxx pose backstage with their award for Best Electronic/Dance Album during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on 13 February 2005 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Carlo Allegri/ Getty Images

The duo have remixed songs by artists such as Missy Elliott, Yoko Ono and Justin Timberlake.

Basement Jaxx Kiss Kiss 2026: What we know so far

The festival will take place in both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Dates: Cape Town – 11 April 2026 from 12pm; and Johannesburg – 12 April 2026 from 12pm.

Cape Town – 11 April 2026 from 12pm; and Johannesburg – 12 April 2026 from 12pm. Venues: To be revealed at a later stage.

To be revealed at a later stage. With previous editions selling out in both cities, anticipation for April is already building. Early bird tickets are currently available at R195 via Webtickets, with tickets to be released in tiered stages.

