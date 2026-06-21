WATCH: From Tyla to Andrea Bocelli – Best FIFA World Cup 2026 music performances so far

South African Grammy winner Tyla delivered one of the standout performances at the opening of a FIFA World Cup match.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver memorable moments on and off the pitch.

Opening ceremonies across Mexico, Canada and the United States have brought together some of the biggest names in music.

For South Africans, the tournament carries even more significance as Bafana Bafana returned to the World Cup after a 16-year absence. They remain in contention for a place in the knockout stages after losing to Mexico and drawing with Czechia. The team will face South Korea on Friday, 26 June, in their final Group A match.

Here are some of the standout FIFA World Cup 2026 music performances

Tyla

South African Grammy winner Tyla delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament.

She became the first South African artist to perform the national anthem at the opening of a FIFA World Cup match. She performed before South Africa’s opening game against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Tyla also appeared during the opening ceremonies in Mexico City and Los Angeles, making her one of the few artists to perform in more than one host nation.

the first south african pop star to reach this stage, now serving vocals at the world cup. 🇿🇦 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8KSuPmHKHE — fan ✶ tyla iconic (@tylaiconic) June 11, 2026

Future

American rapper Future performed at the United States opening ceremony in Los Angeles.

He performed alongside South African star Tyla, with the pair taking to the stage for their official FIFA World Cup song, Game Time.

The performance formed part of a star-studded line-up that also featured Katy Perry, Lisa, Anitta and Rema.

Shakira and Burna Boy

Shakira and Burna Boy headlined the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

They performed Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

They were joined by J Balvin, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules and Danny Ocean.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry headlined the Los Angeles opening ceremony ahead of the United States’ opening match against Paraguay.

The performance also featured BLACKPINK member Lisa, Brazilian singer Anitta, Nigerian artist Rema and rapper Future.

Perry used the occasion to debut her song Wonder, alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius.

Canada celebrates homegrown talent

Toronto’s opening ceremony put the spotlight on Canadian artists.

Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara and Jessie Reyez were among the headline acts.

The line-up also included Elyanna, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Vegedream and DJ Sanjoy.

Andrea Bocelli

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed the official FIFA World Cup anthem DNA alongside producer David Guetta and South Korean singer EJAE.

With FIFA World Cup still underway, more musical moments are expected before the final in July.