Is it time for Bafana to unleash Mofokeng?

Bafana now need three points against South Korea, or they will be on a flight home.

In need of an attacking spark, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos may be tempted to turn to Relebohile Mofokeng when South Africa play South Korea on Wednesday evening in a must-win World Cup 2026 Group A clash at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Mofokeng the super-sub for Bafana



Mofokeng came off the bench at half time in Bafana’s 1-1 draw with Czechia at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, a result that kept South Africa’s hopes of making the last 32 alive and kicking.



And the 21-year-old Orlando Pirates playmaker was influential in an improved attacking display that ended with Teboho Mokoena equalising from the penalty spot.



Bafana now need three points against South Korea, or they will be on a flight home, and the onus is on Broos to go for broke in Monterrey.



Broos has been cautious with Mofokeng since bringing him into the Bafana fray. Mofokeng has made just 14 senior international appearances up to now.



But on the back of an excellent Betway Premiership title-winning season with Orlando Pirates, he came on against Czechia and showed exactly why he could become one of Bafana’s most important players.



“It is my first World Cup and this was my first goal, so the coach just told me to be confident and believe in myself, and that he believes in me,” Mofokeng told SABC Sport after the Czechia draw.



“The game was very difficult, this is the biggest stage.”



Bafana will have to do without Mokoena for the South Korea game, as the Sundowns midfielder is suspended following yellow cards against both Mexico and Czechia.



Playmaker Themba Zwane is also unavailable after being sent off against Mexico for violent conduct, with Fifa handing out a three-match ban.



Bafana do have central midfielder Sphephelo Sithole available again after he served a one-match ban against Czechia.

Sithole for Mokoena?



Sithole could replace Mokoena in the Bafana side against South Korea, though the Portugal-based midfielder would need to improve on a poor overall display against Mexico, even before his red card.



South Korea won their opening Group A match against Czechia before losing 1-0 to Mexico. Their coach Hong Myung-bo expects a difficult game against Bafana.



“South Africa is a team with good speed,” he told reporters.



“We need to prepare well tactically.”