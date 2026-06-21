‘There were technical challenges’: Credo V Daniels’ team responds to backlash following first live performance

Daniels recently performed live for the first time at the launch of his debut album, 'Still Where We Were'.

AI-assisted singer and songwriter Credo V Daniels’ team, Curato Music, has responded to backlash following his live performance at his Still Where We Were album launch.

Clips from the Njalo Njalo hitmaker’s event circulated on social media, where fans criticised his live vocals, saying he sounded nothing like his released work.

One user on X wrote: “The thing about AI, it can’t perform live. Credo V Daniels will never fool me. This is embarrassing.”

The thing about A.I, it can't perform live. Credo V Daniels will never fool me. This is embarrassing 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/eLRagvPyQA https://t.co/Oia5TSXgki — Tempy Pusha (@Gert_LeNinja) June 17, 2026

Credo V Daniels’ team responds after backlash

In a statement Daniels shared on social media, Curato Music acknowledged the criticism that followed the launch event.

“Over the past few days, we have taken time to reflect on Credo V Daniels’ Still Where We Were Album Launch and the conversations that have followed,” the statement read.

“At the same time, we have listened carefully to the criticism. Some of it has been difficult to hear, but it would be irresponsible of us not to acknowledge it.”

Addressing the backlash, the team said the show experienced technical issues.

“There were technical challenges at the beginning of Credo’s performance that affected the experience for many attendees.

“As Curato Music, we take full responsibility for that. We understand that people arrived expecting a certain standard, and where we fell short, we owe those supporters honesty and accountability.”

Curato Music said it is already working to improve future live shows.

“The reality is that this was Credo’s first major live performance. While that is not an excuse, it is part of the truth.”

“Every artist eventually reaches a moment where they must move from the studio to the stage and begin learning lessons that cannot be taught in rehearsal rooms. This was one of those moments. As a team, we are already taking steps to improve every aspect of the live experience.”