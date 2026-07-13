‘I’m not a fitness bunny’ – Judith Sephuma on her health journey

The award-winning singer says that fitness, motherhood and having a supportive partner have changed her life.

Judith Sephuma faced a sudden health scare with high blood pressure and severe fatigue. This pushed her to make big changes in her lifestyle.

The South African jazz icon has revealed the health scare that completely transformed her approach to fitness, health and everyday living.

During a candid interview with DJ Fresh and Thato on Kaya 959, the celebrated singer spoke about the personal journey that led her to embrace a healthier lifestyle. For years, she had focused primarily on her music career.

Fresh off completing a Hyrox fitness event, many fans have assumed Sephuma is a dedicated gym enthusiast. The singer, however, says that description does not quite fit.

“I’m not a fitness bunny. I’m simply a woman who loves fitness and loves being fit,” she said with a laugh.

Sephuma explained that the turning point came after experiencing a health scare around the same time she became a mother.

Concerned about her wellbeing and determined to take better care of herself, she started with simple changes. She began by taking brisk 15-minute walks in her neighborhood and swapping sugary drinks for water.

Soon after, she built up to jogging and eventually running regularly. Additionally, she introduced more vegetables and cut back on processed foods in her meals. These first steps made her feel more energetic and motivated to continue her journey.

“The reason I ventured into fitness was for health reasons following a health scare, and I was also scared of being big. After having a baby, I just started running and monitoring what I eat,” she said.

She credited much of her success to the support of her partner.

“God loved me so much that He also blessed me with a partner who is so big on fitness, which then made it easier for me to walk this journey,” she added.

The Mme Motswadi hitmaker also revealed that she stopped eating meat 13 years ago. Although she still prepares meals for her family, she has remained firm about maintaining her own dietary choices.

“I don’t mind cooking for my family whatever they like, but I don’t want them to force me to eat what goes against my diet or lifestyle,” she said.

According to Sephuma, the benefits of her healthier lifestyle extend far beyond weight management. She says she has more energy on stage, feels healthier overall and has noticed positive changes in her wellbeing.

“I have so much energy when I’m performing. As a performer, you also have to look good, and fitness has helped me achieve that,” she said.

Beyond discussing fitness, the award-winning vocalist also reflected on her career. She shared personal insights during her heartfelt conversation on the popular breakfast show.