‘A true SA jazz legend’: Tributes pour in for veteran musician Pops Mohamed

Mohamed's career spanned more than 50 years.

Tributes are pouring in for South African multi-instrumentalist Pops Mohamed, whose real name was Ismail Mohamed-Jan.

The musician passed away on Thursday, 4 December at the age of 75.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture confirmed his death in a statement.

Minister Gayton McKenzie said Mohamed’s passing marked “the loss of a significant figure in the country’s musical landscape”.

NOW READ: Fabric to bring London’s clubland back to Mzansi

More than 50 years of greatness

Born on 10 December 1949 in Benoni, Gauteng, Mohamed built a career that spanned more than 50 years.

He was known as the “Minister of Music” and was recognised for his mastery of instruments including the kora, mbira, African mouth bow, didgeridoo, guitar and keyboard.

Mohamed received several honours during his career. These included the South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 and the Arts & Culture Trust Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.

He also produced Ancestral Healing (from NY to Joburg), which won the FNB SAMA Award for Best Traditional Performance in its third year.

McKenzie described him as “a guardian of our cultural heritage, a teacher, a visionary”.

He added: “His music carried the voices of our ancestors and opened doors for new generations to embrace and celebrate our roots.”

Tributes for Pops Mohamed

Fans and other music industry figures have shared their tributes for Mohamed on social media. Here are a few reactions:

SAMRO is saddened by the passing of legendary South African multi-instrumentalist and musical visionary Pops Mohamed (Ismail Mohamed-Jan) at the age of 75.



Mohamed challenged boundaries of race, genre, and tradition, and devoted his life to blending African jazz, indigenous… pic.twitter.com/2g8rafvPRF — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 5, 2025

Rest in eternal peace, Bra Pops Mohamed

(10 December 1947 – 4 December 2025).

Your vital contributions to our music scene and your dedication to preserving African indigenous instruments have left a lasting legacy that we deeply cherish. We mourn your loss and thank you for the… pic.twitter.com/QixopgCR4D December 5, 2025

Rest in peace, Pops Mohamed. The absolute best. A true South African jazz legend and one of the most down-to-earth, beautiful souls you could ever meet. Your music and spirit will live forever. Gone too soon. 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/wV7ACurtMZ — Lwei (@lweiiiii) December 5, 2025

Rest in heavenly peace, Bra Pops Mohamed. Thank you for the gift of music. 🙏🏾🕊️❤️ #AmaQhawe pic.twitter.com/PbnUCUvq8C — Khetha Mkhize (@Khetha) December 5, 2025

NOW: Swankie Mafoko confronts grief and alcohol abuse with one-woman show ‘The Joke Was On Me’