‘A true SA jazz legend’: Tributes pour in for veteran musician Pops Mohamed

Mohamed's career spanned more than 50 years.
Tributes are pouring in for South African multi-instrumentalist Pops Mohamed, whose real name was Ismail Mohamed-Jan.
The musician passed away on Thursday, 4 December at the age of 75.
The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture confirmed his death in a statement.
Minister Gayton McKenzie said Mohamed’s passing marked “the loss of a significant figure in the country’s musical landscape”.
More than 50 years of greatness
Born on 10 December 1949 in Benoni, Gauteng, Mohamed built a career that spanned more than 50 years.
He was known as the “Minister of Music” and was recognised for his mastery of instruments including the kora, mbira, African mouth bow, didgeridoo, guitar and keyboard.
Mohamed received several honours during his career. These included the South African Music Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023 and the Arts & Culture Trust Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.
He also produced Ancestral Healing (from NY to Joburg), which won the FNB SAMA Award for Best Traditional Performance in its third year.
McKenzie described him as “a guardian of our cultural heritage, a teacher, a visionary”.
He added: “His music carried the voices of our ancestors and opened doors for new generations to embrace and celebrate our roots.”
Tributes for Pops Mohamed
Fans and other music industry figures have shared their tributes for Mohamed on social media. Here are a few reactions:
