‘Happy weekend in South Africa’: Inside Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu’s last moments

Tributes are pouring in for Nigerian actor and influencer Odira Nwobu, who passed away in South Africa earlier this week.

The 43-year-old was reportedly in the country with a group of social media influencers to promote a Nigerian-owned real estate company.

A legal adviser to the Nigerian firm that organised the trip, Chukwujiekwu Chukwudi, confirmed his passing to BBC’s Igbo Service.

“[We] were shocked to receive calls from Nigeria to confirm the passing of the young man, while we were still debating how to break the news to his family,” he said.

Nwobu was reportedly found in a hotel room in Benoni on Monday in distress and struggling to breathe after returning to his room following an evening out with colleagues.

Emergency services were called, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.

His final social media posts included a photograph taken at Nelson Mandela Square with the caption: “Happy weekend in South Africa.”

Fans and fellow actors have taken to social media to pay tribute to Nwobu. Here are some reactions from X/Twitter.

Life can be brutal!



Odira Nwobu's death is a continuous remainder that we are all beings unto death.#RIPOdiraNwobu pic.twitter.com/HRdRKphtdU — Uba!!! (@EzeUbanese) November 24, 2025

Just heard the news about Odira Nwobu (Odera, a Nigerian Actor) passing away in South Africa.



A talented soul lost far too soon. One can only send out prayers and condolences. May his spirit rest in eternal peace and his legacy live on. 🕊️ #RIPOdiraNwobu #Nollywood #nigerian pic.twitter.com/lt36GNjWoi — IKK MORENA (@kokets0_m) November 26, 2025

Rest in peace Legend Odira Nwobu pic.twitter.com/DweHTmWvbk — Old School Nollywood (@NollyNostalgia) November 24, 2025

Actor explaining what really happened to odira nwobu few days before he passed away pic.twitter.com/rtvd4vqAd6 November 25, 2025

Born in Enugu State in 1982, Nwobu was an actor, comedian, influencer and content creator.

He secured his first professional role in Joseph the Dreamer soon after leaving secondary school.

He appeared in more than 60 films, including Goat Lover (2011) and Goat Lover 2 (2011).

