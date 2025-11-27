‘Happy weekend in South Africa’: Inside Nigerian actor Odira Nwobu’s last moments

Nwobu was reportedly found in a Benoni hotel room on Monday, distressed and struggling to breathe.
Tributes are pouring in for Nigerian actor and influencer Odira Nwobu, who passed away in South Africa earlier this week.
The 43-year-old was reportedly in the country with a group of social media influencers to promote a Nigerian-owned real estate company.
A legal adviser to the Nigerian firm that organised the trip, Chukwujiekwu Chukwudi, confirmed his passing to BBC’s Igbo Service.
“[We] were shocked to receive calls from Nigeria to confirm the passing of the young man, while we were still debating how to break the news to his family,” he said.
Nwobu was reportedly found in a hotel room in Benoni on Monday in distress and struggling to breathe after returning to his room following an evening out with colleagues.
Emergency services were called, and paramedics attempted to resuscitate him, but he died at the scene.
His final social media posts included a photograph taken at Nelson Mandela Square with the caption: “Happy weekend in South Africa.”
Tributes pour in for Odira Nwobu
Fans and fellow actors have taken to social media to pay tribute to Nwobu. Here are some reactions from X/Twitter.
Born in Enugu State in 1982, Nwobu was an actor, comedian, influencer and content creator.
He secured his first professional role in Joseph the Dreamer soon after leaving secondary school.
He appeared in more than 60 films, including Goat Lover (2011) and Goat Lover 2 (2011).
