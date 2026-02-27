Entertainment

All you need to know about the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards: new categories, top nominees, and more

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

27 February 2026

01:00 pm

The awards will take place at the Durban ICC in April.

2026 Metro FM Music Awards

2026 Metro FM Music Awards. Picture: X/Metro FM

Metro FM has announced the nominees for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

The nominees were revealed at a launch event held at The Forum in Hyde Park on Thursday, 26 February.

This year’s awards feature 21 categories, with more than 100 artists nominated across genres. Two new categories have been added: Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo.

ALSO READ: Another one! Tyla wins NAACP Image Award for ‘Is It’

Most nominated artists

Jazzwrld and Thukuthela lead the nominations with seven each. Mawhoo, Sam Deep and Kabza De Small also received multiple nominations. Karishma, Goon Flavour and Nkesh are among the first-time nominees.

Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM business manager, said the awards celebrate the breadth of South African music.

“These nominations reflect the vibrant diversity of our music landscape. It’s a testament to the creativity and talent of our artists, and we’re excited to honour their achievements,” Nhlengethwa said.

Metro FM Music Awards 2026

The main ceremony will take place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

The awards are sponsored by top brands, including the Motsepe Foundation, which sponsors the Song of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards. African Fashion International supports the Best Styled category. Santam sponsors Best Kwaito/Gqom.

Voting is open on the Metro FM website.

Key categories and nominees

Best Jazz Album

  • Mandisi Dyantyis – Intlambululo: ukuhlambulula
  • Judith Sephuma – When Winter Fades
  • Andile Yenana – Way Out Is In
  • Benjamin Jeptha – Homecoming Revisited
  • Siphamandla ‘Paras’ Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

  • Xolly Mncwango – Unusual Live / Deluxe
  • Nontokozo Mkhize – The Live Experience
  • Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace
  • Mmatema – Heart of Gratitude
  • Nothando Hlophe – A New Dawn

Song of the Year

  • Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano – Shela
  • DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa and Uncool MC – Zep
  • DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna and Nkosazana Daughter – Abantwana Bakho
  • Mawhoo, Gl_ceejay, Jazzwrld and Thukuthela – Bengicela
  • Khadeair, Peekay Mzee and Kaytah – Magumba
  • Jazzwrld, Mawhoo, Thukuthela and Gl_ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani
  • Shandesh and Mvzzle – Sdudla or Slender
  • Goon Flavour, Master KG and Eemoh – Ngishutheni
  • Umafikizolo – Uzoncengwa Unyoko
  • Ciza, Jazzwrld and Thukuthela – Isaka

Artist of the Year

  • DJ Maphorisa
  • Sam Deep
  • Ciza
  • Shandesh
  • Zee Nxumalo

Other categories include Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Best Viral Challenge, Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Hip Hop, Best Dance, Best Music Video, Best Amapiano, Best Kwaito/Gqom, Best African Pop, Best New Artist and Best Duo or Group.

See full list here.

NOW READ: SABC 1 calls for entries as ‘Wedding Chefs’ returns for second season

