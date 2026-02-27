All you need to know about the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards: new categories, top nominees, and more

The awards will take place at the Durban ICC in April.

Metro FM has announced the nominees for the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards.

The nominees were revealed at a launch event held at The Forum in Hyde Park on Thursday, 26 February.

This year’s awards feature 21 categories, with more than 100 artists nominated across genres. Two new categories have been added: Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo.

Most nominated artists

Jazzwrld and Thukuthela lead the nominations with seven each. Mawhoo, Sam Deep and Kabza De Small also received multiple nominations. Karishma, Goon Flavour and Nkesh are among the first-time nominees.

Kina Nhlengethwa, Metro FM business manager, said the awards celebrate the breadth of South African music.

“These nominations reflect the vibrant diversity of our music landscape. It’s a testament to the creativity and talent of our artists, and we’re excited to honour their achievements,” Nhlengethwa said.

Metro FM Music Awards 2026

The main ceremony will take place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 25 April 2026.

The awards are sponsored by top brands, including the Motsepe Foundation, which sponsors the Song of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards. African Fashion International supports the Best Styled category. Santam sponsors Best Kwaito/Gqom.

Voting is open on the Metro FM website.

Key categories and nominees

Best Jazz Album

Mandisi Dyantyis – Intlambululo: ukuhlambulula

Judith Sephuma – When Winter Fades

Andile Yenana – Way Out Is In

Benjamin Jeptha – Homecoming Revisited

Siphamandla ‘Paras’ Dlamini – Ingoma Busuku

Best Gospel Album

Xolly Mncwango – Unusual Live / Deluxe

Nontokozo Mkhize – The Live Experience

Musa Yende – Sustained by Grace

Mmatema – Heart of Gratitude

Nothando Hlophe – A New Dawn

Song of the Year

Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle and Mano – Shela

DJ Smallz, 031 Choppa and Uncool MC – Zep

DJ Maphorisa, Xduppy, Kabza De Small, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna and Nkosazana Daughter – Abantwana Bakho

Mawhoo, Gl_ceejay, Jazzwrld and Thukuthela – Bengicela

Khadeair, Peekay Mzee and Kaytah – Magumba

Jazzwrld, Mawhoo, Thukuthela and Gl_ceejay – Uzizwa Kanjani

Shandesh and Mvzzle – Sdudla or Slender

Goon Flavour, Master KG and Eemoh – Ngishutheni

Umafikizolo – Uzoncengwa Unyoko

Ciza, Jazzwrld and Thukuthela – Isaka

Artist of the Year

DJ Maphorisa

Sam Deep

Ciza

Shandesh

Zee Nxumalo

Other categories include Best Produced Album, Best Collaboration, Best Viral Challenge, Best Female Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Hip Hop, Best Dance, Best Music Video, Best Amapiano, Best Kwaito/Gqom, Best African Pop, Best New Artist and Best Duo or Group.

