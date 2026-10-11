‘Anything is possible’: Matric’s dream comes true as Blxckie attends her dance

Here's how Mimi's months-long campaign for her matric dance with Blvckie paid off.

Queen’s Park High School matric learner Mimi’s dream recently came true when Hip-Hop artist Sihle Sithole, known by his moniker Blxckie, attended her matric dance.

Two weeks later, the teenager said the day had not fully sunk in.

The rapper spent the day with Mimi, from a surprise shopping trip to the formal celebration.

Mimi told The Citizen on Saturday that her love for Blxckie began in 2024, when her sister convinced her to attend one of his shows.

She said she knew little about him then, but she left as a fan. A year later, she posted a video set to one of his songs, and he liked and reposted it.

According to Mimi, Blxckie’s music connected with her in a simple way.

“I would say it’s a vibe, it’s a vibe, and I think that’s how I connect to it,” Mimi told us.

She also said his songs carried a deeper message. “I think it provides like a sense of hope.”

Mimi, 18, is about to finish matric and will be writing her final exams soon. She hopes to study in 2027, but noted some complications could push that back to 2028.

Outside of school, she enjoys playing soccer, which she paused because her club demanded a lot of her time. She also said she enjoys doing makeup for fun and is interested in the beauty industry overall.

How the matric dance campaign unfolded

In February, Mimi decided to ask Blxckie to be her partner to her matric dance. She pitched the idea to her friends, who backed her and helped her plan how to get his attention. She then began campaigning on TikTok under the hashtag #mimiandblxckie4md and kept tagging him.

Around March, Kae, part of Blxckie’s management, contacted her by commenting on one of her TikToks; they talked, then moved to WhatsApp to discuss her plans.

During their talks, Mimi was told he might not be available. Then months passed with no word, and doubt crept in. “There was definitely a moment where I felt like it might not happen,” Mimi said.

The teenager said she even considered not attending her dance because she felt it wasn’t worth it. She said she almost walked away from the idea.

Her support system kept her going. “I could have easily given up and be like, you know what, I actually don’t want to do this anymore,” Mimi said.

The moment she learnt Blxckie was coming

Fortunately, after months of campaigning and hoping, Blxckie’s team reached back out to Mimi and let her know the singer was available.

Mimi shared that his availability was confirmed about two weeks before the dance. Kae scheduled a Zoom call to discuss logistics. She said she spoke to Kae first, and then Blxckie joined, which she did not expect.

“I was very shocked because I wasn’t expecting him to be the one joining the call, but he did,” Mimi said.

The teen said she tried hard not to overreact during the call so she wouldn’t frighten the rapper.

“I’m a very shy person, so I would say that I got really awkward and nervous,” Mimi admitted.

However, once the call ended, the excitement hit her. “I couldn’t believe that it was actually happening.”

She kept the news to herself, sharing it only with close friends and family, but kept posting on TikTok as if nothing had changed, to build suspense.

Meeting Blxckie in person on matric dance day

The big day began with makeup and photos at an apartment her sister had arranged. Mimi said she ran late because getting ready took so long.

According to Kae, Blxckie and his team then took Mimi to an Adidas store, where she received an R8 000 voucher.

“Flowers, gifts and personalised items followed before the pair made their way to the formal celebration. At the venue, a projected “Mimi X Blxckie MD2026″ message welcomed the pair,” Kae said.

Blxckie and Mimi. Image: Supplied

According to Kae, the artist had recognised Mimi’s consistency and intended to reciprocate her enthusiasm.

“Blxckie helped turn one of the biggest milestones of her final school year into a memory that will last long beyond the evening,” he said.

Mimi told us that she had expected to feel awkward because of Blxckie’s prominent status, but the artist put her at ease so it was as comfortable as meeting someone she already knew. “That was the highlight of the entire experience. It was great speaking to him.”

The experience was shared online and was met with overwhelming positivity from fans and netizens.

Mimi’s advice for pupils with big dreams

Mimi urged other pupils to hold on to their vision, even when it seems like a long shot.

She said people should surround themselves with supporters who ask how they can help, rather than doubt them.

She credited her friends and family for keeping her going. “I don’t think it could have been possible without them. They played a big part in making that happen.”

She also thanked Blxckie for spending his day with her.

“Thank you so much; meeting you in person is probably something I don’t think I could ever keep quiet about. I’m so, so, so, and so ever grateful that I got to share that moment with you,” Mimi said.

Moreover, Mimi said the rapper had made her matric dance not only memorable but also turned what would have been a normal day into one that was “extra special”.

Blxckie also thanked adidas South Africa, Rabanne, Side Step and Empire for helping bring the day together.

Watch: Mimi and Blxckie at her matric dance