In case you missed it: Home affairs’ asylum plan | Matric exams crackdown | SA swimmer eyes another record

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 11 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, home affairs has returned to the table with a new plan to deal with asylum seekers, amid debate and unrest.

Security is also tightening at exam venues this week as Matric exams finally kick off; read about the lessons learnt from previous years.

Questions have been raised about whether state arms manufacturer Denel has recovered enough critical skills to safeguard the country’s defence independence.

On the road, we test Toyota’s potent Land Cruiser 300 GR-S HEV. While in the pool, South African swimmer Pieter Coetzé is targeting another world record.

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Here’s how home affairs plans to handle asylum seeker applications from November

Asylum seekers queue outside the Customs House building on May 31, 2013 in Cape Town, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Nardus Engelbrecht.

Following a failed attempt at processing asylum seeker applications last week, the department of home affairs has proposed a phased structure registration and appointment model.

The chair of the inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on migration Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi, said the IMC welcomed this approach.

On Friday, the director-general of the department of home Affairs Livhuwani Makhode withdrew the directive his office issued on 28 September regarding the intake of asylum seeker applications.

The department said the attempt to practically implement the judgment immediately “led to serious consequences that could not have been foreseen in the Court order”.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how home affairs plans to handle asylum seeker applications from November

DBE tightens matric exam security amid lessons from past challenges

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: X/ @DBE_SA

The department of basic education has strengthened security controls across the entire production and distribution chain for the 2026 matric exams.

Past matric exams have been marred by cheating scandals and exam paper leaks, resulting in court challenges and delays in some pupils receiving their matric certificates while investigations continue.

In the latest incident, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube ordered an investigation into the breach involving the 2025 NSC Mathematics Papers 1 and 2, Physical Sciences Papers 1 and 2, and English Home Language Papers 1 to 3.

CONTINUE READING: DBE tightens matric exam security amid lessons from past challenges

Denel’s skills exodus threatens SA’s defence independence

Denel said it is in a rebuilding phase. Picture: Jacques Nelles

State arms manufacturer Denel’s efforts to rebuild its depleted engineering and technical workforce are raising questions about whether the entity has recovered enough critical skills to safeguard the country’s defence independence.

In Denel’s 2025/26 annual report to parliament’s portfolio committee on defence and military veterans on Friday, 9 October, the entity acknowledged that it had lost a significant number of engineers, technologists, scientists and technicians.

CONTINUE READING: Denel’s skills exodus threatens SA’s defence independence

We road test Toyota’s potent Land Cruiser 300 GR-S HEV

This latest evolution of the Land Cruiser 300 combines electrified performance with uncompromising strength. Picture: Mark Jones

We all know the world is trying to escape its dependence on fossil fuels. But there are some real issues with trying to electrify every vehicle on the planet in a very short space of time.

Cost to build, raw material sourcing and charging infrastructure are just a few; never mind that not every motorist is looking for a transport solution that mirrors a home appliance.

It is here that a number of motor manufacturers have got themselves into trouble and are now having to do some serious backpedalling with their over-promised commitment to pure battery electrification.

CONTINUE READING: We road test Toyota’s potent Land Cruiser 300 GR-S HEV

Swimming sensation Pieter Coetzé targets another world record

Backstroke swimmer Pieter Coetzé hopes to build on his fine form at the third and final leg of this season’s World Cup. Picture: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

With one world record in the bag, backstroke specialist Pieter Coetzé believes another could be on the cards next week at the Swimming World Cup.

The 22-year-old swimmer made waves on Friday when he won gold in the men’s 50m backstroke final in 22.09 at the second leg of the World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

CONTINUE READING: Swimming sensation Pieter Coetzé targets another world record

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 30 arrested over immigrant protests | Gupta-linked companies convicted | Touring in a Ferrari