‘My purpose has always been bigger than entertainment’: AzureDé on new 3-Step single ‘Light To Land’

The song blends elements of 3-Step, Afro House, Afro Tech and R&B.

South African singer-songwriter AzureDé has released her new 3-Step single, Light To Land.

The track blends elements of 3-Step, Afro House, Afro Tech and R&B.

Message of hope for people facing personal challenges

AzureDé said the song is about hope and perseverance during difficult times.

“Light To Land is about trusting that brighter days are coming, even when you can’t see them yet,” she said.

“We all face seasons where life feels uncertain, painful or overwhelming. This song is a reminder to keep believing, keep moving forward, and trust that your light will eventually land exactly where it’s meant to.”

AzureDé has previously collaborated with music producer Heavy K on the song Sondela.

Speaking during an interview on Metro FM’s Best Morning with DJ Sabby and Kandis Kardash, she said meeting Heavy K was a turning point in her career.

“I’ve always respected Heavy K. I think he’s phenomenal. He’s so, so talented, and he’s a great person.”

She said she had wanted to work with the producer before they met through her manager.

“That is where the journey kind of started, and that’s how we created Sondela.”

AzureDé said she hopes listeners connect with the message behind her music.

“People often discover artists through a song. But I hope they remember me because of the message behind the music. My purpose has always been bigger than entertainment. I want to create impact, inspire hope, and remind people that their circumstances do not determine their future.”