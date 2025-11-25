Miss Universe president gives health update on Miss Jamaica after pageant fall

Last Friday it was confirmed that she would remain in the ICU for at least seven more days.

The Miss Universe Organisation has released an update on the condition of Miss Jamaica, Dr Gabrielle Henry, who was injured during the preliminary evening gown round in Thailand last week.

Dr Henry fell from the stage and was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Bangkok, where she has been receiving treatment.

The Miss Jamaica Organisation said shortly after the incident that she had not suffered any life-threatening injuries.

Miss Universe Jamaica nearing discharge

In a statement on Monday, Miss Universe Organisation president Raúl Rocha Cantú said the “latest medical report confirms that Dr Gabrielle Henry is in good health and nearing discharge”.

The update followed a statement issued on Friday by the Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation, which said Dr Henry would remain in the ICU for at least seven more days.

Her sister, Dr Phylicia Henry-Samuels, told the organisation that her condition had not progressed as they had hoped.

“Gabby isn’t doing as well as we would have hoped, but the hospital continues to treat her accordingly,” she said.

“Medical personnel have further indicated that Gabrielle will be required to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a minimum of seven days, as doctors continue their close monitoring and specialised care.”

The organisation also urged the public to avoid negative comments, misinformation, and speculation.

“Our primary focus remains on Gabrielle’s recovery and the well-being of her loved ones. We kindly request continued compassion, sensitivity, and privacy as the family navigates this challenging period,” it said.

