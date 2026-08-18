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Emtee back in custody after breach of protection order

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

18 August 2026

04:36 pm

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The rapper appeared in court on Monday, 18 August.

Emtee

Rapper Emtee. Picture: Instagram/@ emteethehustla

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Rapper Emtee is back in custody after his bail was revoked following an alleged breach of a protection order involving his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

Emtee appears in court

The rapper, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, appeared in the Midrand Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 August.

He is accused of violating a 2023 protection order that Chinsamy obtained. The order prohibits him from verbally abusing her or harassing her on social media.

According to TshisaLIVE, Emtee’s bail was revoked after he allegedly sent WhatsApp messages to Chinsamy, despite bail conditions prohibiting communication between them.

This is the second time the rapper has been taken into custody this year in connection with the matter.

In June, Emtee spent a night at the Midrand police station after allegedly breaching the same protection order. He was later released on R1,000 bail.

The latest court appearance comes days after Emtee publicly apologised to his children and others affected by the ongoing conflict.

In a statement shared on social media, he apologised that his children witnessed aspects of his personal life become public.

“To my children, I am deeply sorry that they have had to witness aspects of our personal lives become public,” he wrote.

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