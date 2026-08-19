Man sentenced to life for raping friend’s partner in KwaDabeka

A 40-year-old man has been convicted of raping a woman in front of her partner before fleeing the scene.

Warning: This story contains details of rape, physical violence and gender-based violence that some readers may find distressing.

A 40-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison after the Pinetown Regional Court sentenced him for raping a woman in KwaDabeka, KwaZulu-Natal, three years ago.

The court also ordered that his details be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm following the conviction.

Violent attack at residence

The assault occurred in February 2021 when the survivor and her boyfriend visited the man’s home. The perpetrator, who was friends with the boyfriend, demanded sex from the woman.

When she refused, the man physically attacked both the woman and her partner, who tried to intervene. The assailant then raped the woman in front of her partner before fleeing the area.

Police eventually tracked down and arrested the rapist in Ixopo, where officers had detained him on an unrelated matter.

Court hears impact on survivor

State Prosecutor Nokwanda Mthembu built a strong case using testimony from the victim, her partner, and the examining doctor. Mthembu also presented a Victim Impact Statement, facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Bonisile Mthethwa, detailing the ongoing trauma.

The woman described the severe emotional toll of the assault in her official statement to the court.

“I constantly feel unsafe, rarely leave my home, and continue to struggle with painful memories that affect my daily well-being and quality of life,” the survivor stated in her victim impact statement.

Following the attack, the survivor received medical treatment and psychosocial counselling at the Chatsworth Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC).

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the life sentence imposed by the Pinetown Regional Court on a 40-year-old man following his conviction for the rape of an adult woman in the KwaDabeka area in February 2021,” NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

The NPA also noted that South Africa has expanded its Thuthuzela Care Centre network from 55 locations in 2020 to 66 active sites across the country to strengthen victim support and aid prosecutions.