Brenda Ngxoli on how the Brenda Fassie role brought her out of retirement

Ngxoli portrays Brenda Fassie in the four-part documentary series, Vulindlela

Actress Brenda Ngxoli recently opened up about how the opportunity to portray the late Brenda Fassie brought her back to acting after she had retired.

Ngxoli portrays Fassie in a four-part documentary series, Vulindlela, which premiered in November 2025 on SABC 1.

The docu-series follows Brenda Fassie’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a South African music icon.

Ngxoli penned a heartwarming letter to Fassie, expressing her gratitude for the role.

“Lord knows I had quit acting, but the universe had other ideas. Your role brought me out of retirement…” Ngxoli wrote on Instagram.

She said she gave the role her utmost best and wished she could have done more.

“I gave it my all and still wish I could have done more! You gave us your all, and you deserve all the glory in the world.

“Even when the cameras were off, I could not stop crying, and yet laughter and joy were had all round…”

Preparing for the role

Ngxoli said it took her over a year to prepare for the role.

“From gym sessions to weight-loss drips, personal trainers, Mediterranean diets… you name it,” Ngxoli said.

She also undertook dance and movement classes and worked with voice coaches.

“All in faith that one day I shall be able to portray Brenda Nokuzola Fassie.”

The story and legacy of Brenda Fassie

Vulindlela premiered on Saturday, 15 November 2025, on SABC 1 at 8pm.

Through rare interviews, re-enactments, and performances, the documentary captures Fassie’s fearless spirit, her creative partnerships and her impact on a generation.

Vulindlela features Brenda’s story through music and candid interviews, with insights from family, friends, collaborators and biographers.

Ofentse Thinane, Channel Head of SABC1, said the story and legacy of Fassie can never be forgotten.

“Brenda Fassie is a prime example of chasing your dreams and challenging the status quo, confronting adversity and crafting your own path to success,” Thinane said.

