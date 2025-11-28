‘Outlaws’ villain Tlali returns more dangerous than ever in season 2

'If you loved him, you’ll love him more. If you hated him, prepare to hate harder.'

Actor Keketso Mpitso, who plays Tlali on Showmax’s hit series Outlaws, said the character is pushing limits further than ever this season.

The show returned for a second season on 17 November on Showmax and on 22 November 2025 on Mzansi Magic.

Mpitso said Tlali’s actions in season two are more extreme than in the first season.

Known for his chaotic behaviour, Tlali is one of Outlaws’ most unpredictable villains.

“Whatever Tlali did in season one… he doubles it in season two. If you loved him, you’ll love him more. If you hated him, prepare to hate harder. His villainy levels have officially been upgraded,” Mpitso said.

Fans have responded positively to Tlali, despite his role as a villain.

Mpitso said the character’s distinct personality and humour contribute to this dynamic.

“Tlali is annoying, different, and unforgettable, especially that voice. People really enjoy his funny side. With Nyakallo, he’s cracking jokes while plotting chaos.

“But when he’s on a mission, he switches to serious, deadly Tlali. He’s a layered character, which creates that love/hate dynamic,” he explained.

Bringing Tlali to live

Mpitso said that when preparing for this role, he drew inspiration from established television villains.

“For Tlali, I borrowed from Teabag in Prison Break. His intensity, his eyes. And then I also took some elements from the Joker, especially in chaotic moments like the car explosion in season one,” he said.

Season two introduces a new development for Tlali. He has formed a cult-like army of balaclava-wearing followers.

Mpitso said this shift reflects the character’s growing instability.

“This season, Tlali is a different person. He believes every single thing he does is correct, and that’s very dangerous. When someone thinks they can’t be wrong, there’s nothing stopping them.

“Tlali becomes completely unhinged. Tlali has followers now, and he’s leading them with delusion-level confidence,” he added.

He said the series has had a significant impact on his career.

“Outlaws opened doors for me. I started getting more auditions, and directors reached out because they’d seen my performance in Outlaws. The opportunities really grew from this role,” he said.

Season two of Outlaws features new cast members, including Noluthando Ngema (Sihle), Thandolwethu Zondi (Mthunzi), and Mamodibe Ramodibe (Buang), as well as new music and energy.

