‘This idiot’: Cassper’s comments on Elon Musk’s Starlink spark backlash from South Africans

Cassper Nyovest said internet access could 'change everything' for African artists

South African rapper Refiloe Maele Phoolo, known as Cassper Nyovest, has once again found himself at the centre of a social media storm. This time, it happened after he praised Elon Musk and his Starlink satellite internet ambitions.

The rapper’s comments about the possibility of wider, potentially free internet access in African townships have sparked debate. In particular, debates have focused on technology, inequality and the future of the continent’s creative economy.

Cassper sees Starlink as key player

In a video circulating on social media, Cassper discussed what widespread high speed internet could mean for people living in townships and rural communities.

Cassper Nyovest says Elon Musk wants to give Africa free internet 😭😭 this is exactly how people without matric sound pic.twitter.com/d22IWcG5jb – 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙮𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙡𝙚🇿🇦 (@BeeCharles6) August 25, 2026

His argument was particularly focused on artists. He suggested that better connectivity could allow African musicians to build their own digital platforms. Also, artists could distribute their work independently and have greater control over how they make money.

He pointed to Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz as an example of an African artist who has built significant media infrastructure around his brand.

For Cassper, the attraction is clear. If audiences can access fast and affordable internet, artists could potentially bypass traditional gatekeepers. They could then speak directly to millions of fans.

However, the conversation quickly moved beyond music.

Why Starlink remains controversial in South Africa

Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, uses a network of low Earth orbit satellites to provide high speed internet. This is particularly valuable in areas where traditional broadband infrastructure can be difficult or expensive to deploy.

The technology has become increasingly important in discussions around closing the digital divide.

But Starlink has a complicated history in South Africa.

The service has not formally secured the licences required to operate locally. In June 2026, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies confirmed that Icasa had still not received Starlink applications for spectrum. These also include Individual Electronic Communications Network Service or Individual Electronic Communications Service licences.

The regulatory debate has also been tied to South Africa’s ownership requirements for telecommunications companies. Notably, Musk has publicly criticised these requirements due to BEE policies.

Icasa has nevertheless been developing a broader framework for satellite services. At the same time, Starlink has participated in consultations around spectrum and expanding broadband access to underserved communities.

That makes Cassper’s comments particularly provocative.

Cassper’s argument attracted criticism online.

Fellow musician Kabelo Motsamai, known as Prince Kaybee, was among those who took aim at the rapper, publicly questioning his comments and reigniting their long-running rivalry. The Fetch Your Life producer wrote: “This idiot is no one to worry about at any point in any contentious dialogue! He exists to just have fun, he says this ALL THE TIME, believe him!“

This idiot is no one to worry about at any point in any contentious dialogue! He exists to just have fun, he says this ALL THE TIME, believe him! https://t.co/J9o7LStgAt – PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) August 25, 2026

The two musicians have previously clashed publicly, making Kaybee’s latest response likely to fuel another round of social media commentary.

Critics of Cassper’s position also argued that internet access cannot simply be separated from South African laws, licensing requirements and questions around local participation.