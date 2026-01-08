‘He humiliated me in front of everyone’: DJ Maphorisa finally addresses that ‘Biri Marung’ saga

Maphorisa said being publicly disrespected by young artists has been hurtful.

Producer and DJ Maphorisa has responded to claims that he does not pay artists their royalties.

This comes after Tebogo G Mashego’s viral videos where he alleged that Maphorisa owed him millions in unpaid royalties for his hit song, Biri Marung.

In an Instagram livestream this week, Maphorisa denied the allegations and said Mashego did not write the song.

“Where do you find the proof of those [claims] that I don’t pay royalties? Who told you that? Did you do research, or did you just hear one small boy say that and trend?”

“That boy didn’t write anything. That song was written by Ego. Ego was just smart enough to say, ‘Because that boy was trending on TikTok, let me put out a song,’” he added.

Maphorisa said Mashego was not aiming to become a professional artist at the time.

“That’s why he could tell us sh*t and insult us. It is because he’s not in the music business limelight, and I have to forgive him. That is the sad part. He humiliated me in front of everyone,” he said.

DJ Maphorisa: ‘I paid my dues’

Maphorisa said being publicly disrespected by young artists has been hurtful.

He said he has worked hard to reach his current position in the industry.

“I’ve worked hard to get to where I am, and it was painful because I didn’t take the shortcut. I’ve seen a lot of people take shortcuts. I paid my dues.

“I was signed under Kalawa. You’ve never heard me say any bad sh*t about Kalawa. Oskido still comes to get advice from me because the game has changed,” he said.

