‘Shaka Ilembe’ actor Fanele Zulu marries partner of seven years [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order.

Actor Fanele Zulu, known for his role as Mgobhozi in Shaka Ilembe, is officially off the market.

The actor has married his long-term partner, Nana Zulu, in a beautiful white wedding.

Inside Fanele and Nana’s wedding

The couple shared photos and videos from their wedding on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their special day.

Nana also shared a heartfelt video with a message for her husband.

“I just want to say that I love you so much, and I couldn’t see myself doing this life without you. You have always been my rock since varsity, and I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you,” she said in the video.

“I will love you forever, and thank you so much for everything that you’ve done for me. Thank you so much for being my support system. I will forever love you, cherish you, and respect you. You are my rock.”

Fanele and Nana have a three-year-old daughter together.

Earlier this year, the couple celebrated their seventh anniversary. Fanele shared a post on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

“Today is such a surreal day for me. On this day seven years ago, my soulmate agreed to be my girlfriend, who today is my wife. Happy 7th year anniversary, my love. I am the man I am today because of you.”

“Today is also Father’s Day. God chose me to be a father to an amazing three-year-old princess.”

