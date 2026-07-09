Siyaya: Work at the Sharks the stepping stone to Bok dream

'Rassie said it best to me that if I train well and play well, that I will get there,' Siyaya said of his Springbok dream.

Teenage sensation Zekhethelo Siyaya learned a great deal in the Springbok setup and impressed for SA A against Zimbabwe, but his focus has now shifted to continuing his development at the Sharks as he pursues his dream of becoming a Springbok.

“Rassie [Erasmus] said it best to me that if I train well and play well, that I will get there,” Siyaya told The Citizen on Thursday.

Siyaya learns from Am

The 18-year-old utility back almost scored three times before going off for a concussion after an accidental boot to the face from a teammate in the first half of SA A’s 40-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe last month.

While Siyaya said the young team’s “energy levels were through the roof”, which led to mistakes, he was “pretty happy” with his personal performance.

“But all credit goes to the team. They did all the heavy lifting, and I just had to put the finishing touches on it.”

He said playing with Springbok veteran Lukhanyo Am had been a huge benefit.

“It’s like he sees the game a few phases ahead. He taught me so much about organising the defensive line, not just waiting to make a tackle, but actively talking, reading the attackers’ body language, and shifting the guys around him before the ball even leaves the breakdown.

“Walking out there next to him just gives you the confidence to trust your instincts and play without fear.”

Likewise, Siyaya said spending weeks training with the Springboks gave him the chance to be a better version of himself.

“There were world-class players and world-class coaches, new situations to navigate every day. It demands more energy and more focus, but that’s what makes it so valuable.

“I would love to play for the Springboks one day. But I know that to get there, I have to perform for the Sharks first, day in, day out.”

Back to the Sharks

If not for his injury, Siyaya would be playing for the Junior Springboks in the ongoing Junior World Championship campaign, with the SA U20 side set to play against England in the semi-finals on Monday.

So he will return to the Sharks to potentially play in the Currie Cup, or the All Blacks in August, before the United Rugby Championship returns in September.

“Coach JP [Pietersen] doesn’t put you in a corner or tell you exactly what to do. He trusts that you know what you’re capable of,” Siyaya said.

“There are a lot of young guys coming, which brings in new and fresh energy. The experienced guys are going to give us the confidence and the foundation, and we’re going to play some really good rugby.”