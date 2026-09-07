Ciara and Russell Wilson expecting fifth child: ‘Baby Cinco’ is on the way

Ciara and Russell Wilson have announced they're expecting their fifth child together, with Russell finally getting the 'Cinco' he's been asking for since 2022.

Ciara and Russell Wilson have confirmed they are expecting their fifth child overall, and Ciara’s fourth with the retired NFL quarterback. The couple shared the news on Instagram on 6 September 2026 with a joint post captioned “One more person to Love.”

A blank onesie

The announcement leaned into the couple’s signature low-key, family-first style.

The carousel post opened with VHS-style casual backyard footage of Ciara (40), dressed in a white tank top, jeans and hair rollers, hanging shirts on a washing line while showing off her baby bump. In the still images in the carousel, each shirt bore one of the family’s children’s names: Future, Sienna, Win and Amora.

At the end, sits a blank baby onesie added for the newest arrival. In one shot, the couple held up five fingers between them.

Russell (37) celebrated the announcement in the comments, writing “Baby Cinco!,” a nickname he has floated for years in anticipation of a fifth child.

Russell’s years-long campaign for ‘Cinco’

The nickname is something of a running joke turned reality for the Wilsons. Russell has been vocal for years about wanting a fifth child, often bringing up “Cinco” in interviews and on social media.

At Fanatics Fest in July 2026, he told E! News: “We have four amazing kids, and I’m trying to convince Ciara to have a fifth… Cinco, you got to be on the way soon. I want to have five, Ciara does too. We’ll see. Hopefully, I can convince her.”

That followed a string of similar comments over the years, including a remark on one of Ciara’s social media posts (“I’m ready when you are. We can call him Cinco”), and teasing her about “when is Cinco coming?” at a Grammy Museum event in 2025. Around the same time, he posted a photo holding newborns with the caption “C’mon @ciara… it’s possible.”

Russell’s push for a bigger family goes back even further. In 2022, he got down on one knee on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while Ciara was guest-hosting, to ask for “one more at least.” Ciara has generally met the requests playfully, often saying she needed time, though she confirmed in mid-2026 that Russell had been the one driving the conversation about expanding their family since Amora’s birth in 2023.

A blended family of five, soon to be six

The pregnancy announcement comes around the same time that the couple mark roughly a decade of marriage. It also comes shortly after Russell’s NFL retirement, confirmed in June 2026.

Ciara and Russell met in March 2015 at a University of Wisconsin basketball game and moved quickly, appearing together at a White House state dinner the following month.

The pair have spoken about practising celibacy while dating “with purpose”, before Russell proposed on a private beach in the Seychelles in March 2016. They married on 6 July 2016 in a private ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.