Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

TV presenter sentenced to death in Egypt drug case

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

7 September 2026

12:51 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The TV star was sentenced alongside 11 other defendants.

Sarah Khalifa

Sarah Khalifa. Picture: Instagram/@sara_khaliifa

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Egyptian television presenter Sarah Khalifa has been sentenced to death by hanging after being convicted in a major drug trafficking case.

Khalifa, 39, was reportedly sentenced alongside 11 other defendants by a Cairo criminal court.

According to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Ahram, the court found them guilty of forming an organised criminal group involved in obtaining materials used to manufacture synthetic drugs, with the intention of selling them.

The case involved 28 defendants. Nine were sentenced to life imprisonment, while seven were acquitted.

Sarah Khalifa denies charges

Khalifa is best known for presenting Mission Impossible, a security and crime programme that aired on Egypt’s Al-Mehwar TV channel.

She has reportedly denied the charges against her, saying she had “never smoked a cigarette in my life”, according to Al Jazeera.

Authorities seized more than 750kg of narcotics and materials allegedly intended for drug production. Investigators also reportedly found unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

TV star to appeal

Khalifa’s lawyer said she would appeal the death sentence, according to the BBC.

Khalifa was arrested in April 2025 as part of the investigation.

She was also sentenced to three years in prison in a separate case involving the assault and filming of her driver.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

celebrities drug bust viral
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court shuts down Mapisa-Nqakula’s bid to dodge corruption charges
News Find out what the SIU discovered about government tender scams
South Africa ‘Police killings threaten South Africa’s stability,’ Ramaphosa warns
Elections 2026 Mbalula under fire as ANC candidate list blunder sparks internal backlash
Elections 2026 WATCH: ‘When it rains, ANC does well’: Ramaphosa defiant amid candidate list crisis

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News