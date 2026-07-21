Dates for veteran actor Seputla Sebogi’s memorial service announced

South Africans are preparing to honour legendary actor Seputla Sebogodi with final tributes nationwide.

South Africans will gather this week to bid farewell to one of the country’s most respected acting legends, Seputla Sebogodi. His family has now confirmed his memorial and funeral services.

The veteran performer, who died at the age of 63, will be honoured at two memorial services before being laid to rest in his home province of Limpopo.

Family, friends, colleagues and fans are expected to celebrate his remarkable contribution to South African television, theatre and film.

The first memorial service will take place on Thursday, 23 July, at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria. Proceedings will begin at 9am, allowing fellow actors, creatives and members of the public to pay tribute to a man whose career inspired generations.

A second memorial service will follow on Friday, 24 July, at Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane.

The service is scheduled to run from 12pm until 6pm. It is expected to attract mourners from across Limpopo and beyond.

Sebogodi’s funeral will be held on Saturday, 25 July, also at Jack Botes Hall. The service is set to begin at 8am before his final burial.

The acclaimed actor enjoyed a career spanning several decades and became one of the country’s most recognisable faces through his powerful performances on stage and television. He earned admiration for portraying wise patriarchs, community leaders, and complex family men. He brought authenticity and warmth to every role.

Beyond entertaining audiences, Sebogodi also played an important role in mentoring younger performers entering the industry. Many actors have credited him with offering guidance, encouragement and professionalism throughout his long career.

His passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, fellow entertainers and cultural organisations. Many described him as a giant of South African storytelling whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

The scheduled memorials are expected to celebrate not only his artistic achievements but also the lasting impact he made on countless lives through his generosity, humility and dedication to his craft.

South Africa will remember Seputla Sebogodi as a gifted storyteller, respected mentor and treasured cultural icon whose work will live on for many years to come.