Mjolo in mind? What SA’s most searched words tell us about the state of relationships

From "gaslighting" to "nonchalant", South Africans appear to be turning to Google to make sense of their relationships, romantic and otherwise.

South Africans have a lot on their minds when it comes to love, and Google Search is where they’re going to figure it out.

New research analysing search data for 2026 has revealed the most searched word definitions in South Africa, and the results paint a telling picture of a nation trying to navigate modern relationships, emotional wellbeing and everyday mjolo drama, one Google search at a time.

Topping the list nationally is “narcissist”, searched 38 200 times a month, narrowly beating “gaslighting” (36 300 searches) and “love” (34 500 searches). Rounding out the top five are “anxiety” (31 000 searches) and “metaphor” (30 800 searches).

The full top 25

Narcissist – 38 200 searches

Gaslighting – 36 300 searches

Love – 34 500 searches

Anxiety – 31 000 searches

Metaphor – 30 800 searches

Integrity – 28 500 searches

Fatigue – 26 200 searches

Agile – 25 000 searches

Stress – 23 700 searches

Spiritual – 23 500 searches

Capacity – 23 400 searches

Clingy – 23 200 searches

Equity – 22 800 searches

Nonchalant – 22 700 searches

Democracy – 22 600 searches

Ethics – 22 400 searches

Science – 22 200 searches

Empathy – 21 200 searches

Grace – 21 000 searches

Resilience – 19 500 searches

Power – 18 000 searches

Corruption – 14 700 searches

Discernment – 14 100 searches

Eligible – 12 900 searches

Apathy – 9 400 searches

It’s hard to miss the relationship red flags hiding in plain sight here. “Narcissist”, “gaslighting” and “clingy” all crack the top 15, while “nonchalant” – internet shorthand for the emotionally unavailable situationship partner – isn’t far behind at number 14. Add “love” sitting comfortably in third place, and it’s clear that matters of the heart are driving a huge chunk of South Africa’s search behaviour this year.

Official statistics from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) indicate that traditional marriage is declining significantly in the country, while divorce rates are rising. On the romantic front; society is shifting toward cohabitation and single life, with women increasingly driving divorce filings.

Emotional wellbeing tops the list

The word definitions weren’t searched at random. According to the findings, they cluster into distinct themes that reveal what’s actually keeping South Africans up at night – or up scrolling.

A spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com, the word-based platform behind the research, said the standout trend was just how abstract this year’s most-searched definitions were.

“One of the most striking findings is that South Africa’s top searched definitions in 2026 are dominated by abstract concepts rather than objects,” the unnamed spokesperson said.

“From gaslighting and narcissist to integrity and democracy, people are searching for words that help them navigate relationships, emotions and the wider world.”

The research grouped the 25 words into three broad categories:

Emotional wellbeing: gaslighting, narcissist, love, anxiety, stress, fatigue, empathy, clingy, nonchalant and apathy.

Value-based and societal: integrity, democracy, equity, ethics, corruption, power and capacity.

Personal growth and educational: resilience, discernment, spiritual, science, metaphor, agile, grace and eligible.

“Our research shows that emotional wellbeing, values, society and personal growth are the categories that stand out the most. People are searching for definitions to better understand personal experiences and public conversations.”

How your province stacks up

The national list is only half the story. Search habits shift noticeably from region to region, suggesting that different provinces are grappling with different priorities.

Mpumalanga – Nonchalant

Limpopo – Narcissist

Northern Cape – Spiritual

Eastern Cape – Resilience

Free State – Spiritual

North West – Gaslighting

Western Cape – Integrity

Gauteng – Grace

KwaZulu-Natal – Agile

The bigger picture

Taken together, the data suggests South Africans are using search engines as a kind of low-stakes therapist – a place to quietly check whether what they’re going through has a name, whether it’s a difficult ex, a demanding job or the state of the country.