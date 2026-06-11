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‘One part of me is genuinely upset with myself’: DJ Fresh explains abrupt departure from 938 radio

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

11 June 2026

01:27 pm

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The DJ joined the station when it launched in 2025.

DJ Fresh

DJ Fresh (Thato Sikwane). Picture: Instagram/ @djfreshsa

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DJ Fresh has explained his abrupt departure from Johannesburg community radio station 938.

The DJ, real name Thato Sikwane, and Unathi Nkayi were among the first presenters announced for the station, which launched in 2025.

938 departure

DJ Fresh spoke about his exit on his podcast WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh.

He said he left 938 due to financial challenges at the station.

“To everyone asking, why didn’t you say goodbye? Because you were on air on Monday or Friday, and then on Monday you were not,” he said.

“The truth is, things reached a stage where the staff were not being paid,” he said.

He said the situation continued for several months.

DJ Fresh said he relied on other income and savings during that period.

“But once you get to the point where you haven’t been paid for so many months that it no longer makes financial sense to keep showing up, that’s where I was,” he said.

He said his decision to stay initially was also driven by his passion for radio.

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“One part of me is genuinely upset with myself, because that’s not how I operate,” he said.

“If you haven’t paid me for a month, I wait to see what you’re going to do. I don’t just keep coming back.”

New radio gig

DJ Fresh has since been announced as the new host of Kaya 959’s breakfast show following Sizwe Dhlomo’s departure.

In a statement, he said he was looking forward to joining the team.

“Breakfast radio has always been special to me because it allows you to become part of people’s daily lives. Kaya 959 has built something unique, a powerful brand, a loyal audience and a strong connection with Gauteng,” he said.

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