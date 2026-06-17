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Thomas Msengana returns to weekend slot in Kaya 959 line-up refresh

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By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

6 minute read

17 June 2026

04:21 pm

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Veteran broadcaster Thomas Msengana is set to reclaim his weekend role at Kaya 959 from July as the station rolls out a programming shake-up.

Thomas Msengana returns to weekend slot in Kaya 959 line-up refresh

Thomas Msengana will return to Kaya 959’s weekend schedule from July, joining a refreshed line-up that forms part of the station’s broader strategy to strengthen its connection with Gauteng listeners through music, culture, conversation and entertainment. Picture: Instagram, @kayaon959

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Kaya 959 has announced a significant overhaul of its programming schedule, with seasoned broadcaster and presenter Thomas Msengana returning to a prominent role across the station’s weekend offering.

The changes, which take effect from July, include the high-profile arrival of DJ Fresh on the breakfast show, several new talent acquisitions and the return of familiar voices – all aimed at strengthening the station’s connection with Gauteng listeners through a balanced mix of music, conversation, culture and entertainment.

Msengana’s weekend presence

Msengana will return to hosting shows on both Saturdays and Sundays. He hosted the weekday morning slot on Kaya 959 as an interim measure following Sizwe Dhlomo’s departure.

In late May 2026, the station confirmed that Sizwe Dhlomo was leaving the breakfast show. As a veteran, Msengana stepped in to host the 6am to 9am weekday slot during June 2026. This was explicitly positioned as a temporary role while the station prepared to announce and roll out its refreshed permanent morning line-up in July.

On Saturdays, he joins a strong line-up that also features Bonolo Beesting, Dee Nkomo, Sweetness Motsepe, George Manyosi and VK throughout the day.

On Sundays, he will share the airwaves with Nonn Botha, Xola Dlwati, Brenda Sisane, Nicky B, and Sweetness Motsepe.

This slot reflects Msengana’s deep experience and proven ability to deliver engaging, relatable content that resonates with Kaya 959’s core audience. His weekend slots are expected to blend music with lifestyle conversation, maintaining the station’s signature sound while introducing fresh energy.

Broader line-up moves

The refreshed schedule follows the confirmation that DJ Fresh and Thato Mataboge will co-host Kaya Breakfast from 6am to 9am starting 1 July. Programme manager Maekanya Morotoba described the DJ Fresh signing as “a major moment” that marked the beginning of a larger strategic shift.

Key acquisitions include:

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  • Sweetness Motsepe joining from You FM
  • Dee Nkomo from Capricorn FM
  • Nonn Botha returning to Kaya 959 after a stint at 702 on weekends.

These moves are designed to bolster the weekend programming in particular, while keeping the weekday core stable.

Weekday highlights remain anchored by established shows such as Xola Dlwati’s Let It Be (5-6am), TBose’s The Best T in the City (9am-noon), Andy Maqondwana’s Feel Good (noon-3pm), and the unchanged Kaya Drive (3-6pm) with Glen Lewis, Skhumba Hlophe, and Kgomotso Meso.

Morotoba emphasised that the new additions, combined with returning and existing talent like Msengana, create a “full Kaya 959 experience.”

Why now?

Although most radio shuffles happen and are announced during the “March Madness period”, Kaya 959 is focused on refreshing its weekend proposition to compete more effectively in a crowded Gauteng radio market.

By bringing in proven talents from other stations and re-energising familiar voices such as Thomas Msengana and Nonn Botha, the station aims to deepen audience loyalty through authentic, culturally relevant content that speaks directly to listeners’ lifestyles, conversations, and musical tastes.

Read more on these topics

DJ Fresh Kaya FM radio

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