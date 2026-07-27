Mosimane believes Bafana can win AFCON

'When you're in the final, you might as well win it,' he said.

Decorated coach Pitso Mosimane believes Bafana Bafana have what it takes to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, insisting South African football has made significant strides in recent years.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will jointly host the continental showpiece next year, with Bafana expected to be among the leading contenders for the title.

Mosimane’s comments come as uncertainty continues to surround Hugo Broos’ future. The Belgian’s contract expires at the end of this month, while Mosimane remains without a club after leaving Iranian side Esteghlal in January 2025.

Speaking during a wide-ranging interview on Radio 2000, Mosimane believes Bafana are capable of ending their 30-year wait for a second AFCON crown.

“Firstly, I don’t want coach Hugo Broos’ job. I want a job that is vacant and secondly, I believe that we can win the Africa Cup of Nations,” he said.

“I’m not saying I’m going to win it but I would like to win it, why not? If we can get to the semi-finals, I think we can just improve and get to the final. When you’re in the final, you might as well win it.”

South African football has been on an upward trajectory over the last couple of years. Mamelodi Sundowns are the champions of the CAF Champions League.

“For example, take Mamelodi Sundowns, it took them some time to win the champions league, but they have finally won it,” Mosimane added.

“Why can’t I believe that we can do the same thing? Senegal won it and we can win it too, and maybe it’s time.”

Mosimane pointed to Bafana’s recent achievements as proof that the national team is heading in the right direction. South Africa reached the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, having also claimed the bronze medal at the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire.

“If you can go to the world cup and get to the knockout stages (round of 32) where everyone ended, even Senegal who have won AFCON,” the former Al-Ahly coach concluded.

“Morocco went to the quarter-final and we (Bafana) have beaten Morocco and I’m not talking many moons ago but recently.”

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s best coaches, Mosimane lifted the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 before winning back-to-back continental titles with Al-Ahly in 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Bafana will begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign in September after being drawn alongside Kenya, Guinea and Eritrea.