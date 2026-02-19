‘No such attempt has been made’: Ashley Ogle hits back at Sweet Guluva’s paternity test statement

The pair dated during their season of Big Brother Mzansi last year.

Big Brother Mzansi stars Ashley Ogle and Sweet Guluva’s paternity drama continues, with the pair exchanging statements on social media.

The management of Sweet Guluva, whose real name is Akhonamathemba Zwane, released a statement earlier this week in response to allegations circulating online that he is an absent father to Ogle’s baby.

Ogle recently introduced her newborn on social media.

In the statement, his team said he has not confirmed or denied paternity and has requested that a paternity test be conducted before making any declaration.

“Until Ms Ogle allows Sweet Guluva and his family to meet the child in person and be permitted to do a paternity test, it would be irresponsible of Sweet Guluva at this stage to confirm or deny that he is the father of Ms Ogle’s child,” the statement read.

The statement added that Sweet Guluva had attempted to resolve the matter privately and that legal representatives had now been instructed to intervene. His team said the public statement was issued to address “speculation” and “misinformation”.

“We wish to emphasise that this public statement is neither intended nor must it be misconstrued to defame, attack or discredit anyone. Rather, it has become necessary to speak publicly because our silence has unfortunately allowed speculation to grow and misinformation to spread,” the statement said.

Sweet Guluva public statement concerning “absent father” allegations. He wants to do a paternity test before taking full responsibility of the baby but Ashley is refusing pic.twitter.com/paJsuJWPYn — TheCutestKimmy👅 (@symply_kimm) February 17, 2026

Ogle’s response to Sweet Guluva

Ogle released a statement disputing the claims that Sweet Guluva had attempted to resolve the paternity matter privately.

“I would like to put it on record that no such attempt has been made to me and my family.

I cannot deny access to someone that has made no attempt to be part of the pregnancy or the

birth of my son.”

She said the last contact between them was after the birth of her son.

“The only thing that he wanted to know was if he was registered on the birth certificate,” she said.

Ogle also said she was not happy about how cultural processes were handled.

“Lastly, since he mentioned the ‘Zulu culture’, my parents have been disrespected throughout the whole process of my pregnancy as proper procedure was not followed,” she said.

Ogle said she would no longer engage publicly on the matter.

“All further communication between Akhonamathemba Zwane and myself will be done through my legal representatives,” she said.

Ashley also released her statement pic.twitter.com/D5Mw1DpX5k — Ashley Ogle and Kola stan (@AudetteGarayi) February 17, 2026

