Inside Lebo M’s three-part docuseries and reality show [VIDEO]

Grammy-winning composer charts ambitious future beyond The Lion King success.

Lebo M represents global excellence. Born Lebohang Morake, the Soweto-born powerhouse has spent decades flying the South African flag on the world’s biggest stages.

From shaping the unmistakable African soundscape of Disney’s The Lion King to commanding international arenas, Lebo M remains one of South Africa’s most influential cultural exports.

Now, the visionary producer is stepping into a new chapter.

At an exclusive industry reveal, Lebo M shared with The Citizen a three-year roadmap packed with ambitious creative ventures that stretch far beyond music. The slate includes a reality docuseries, a fine art collection, an African Icons tribute concert series, and a major live collaboration with legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

Speaking candidly about the new ventures, Lebo M made one thing clear. This is hands-on and personal.

“I’m going to say firsthand all from me,” he said about executive producing his upcoming reality series. “Generally, when people do docuseries or reality shows, there’s interference. This is executive produced by me, everything.” All under his production company Till Dawn Entertainment.

The three docuseries are all different parts of the creator, titled Life, Love and Legacy, Last Queen Standing, and Lebo M Live. They promise a raw look into his personal world, including his relationship with his partners.

Unlike glossy celebrity reality formats, this project aims to explore what he calls the “first bloodline of Lebo M” and the foundations of his legacy.

Lebo M’s legacy

Lebo M. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

But television is only one part of the vision.

The music icon is also preparing for his first Cape Town concert under the banner Lebo M Live, alongside promoting Lebo M Live with Hans Zimmer, a nationwide symphonic collaboration celebrating their historic work on The Lion King.

Their partnership helped redefine how African choral music could exist within global cinema, earning worldwide acclaim.

In addition, Lebo M previewed an exclusive fine art collection and announced the continuation of his African Icons Tribute Concert series.

The 2025 edition will honour the late Joseph Shabalala, founder of Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

For Lebo M, Shabalala is more than a legend. He is the ultimate inspiration.

“Joseph Shabalala is bigger than anyone in my world,” he said. “Far bigger than Hans Zimmer, far bigger than Miriam Makeba. He became a global success on something that is so South African.”

He speaks passionately about isicathamiya as a genre that carried authentic South African storytelling to the world stage without conforming to jazz, R&B, or hip hop trends. To him, that purity represents the pinnacle of artistic triumph.

Longevity

Quality, he insists, is the only true secret to longevity.

“I strive to create the next best quality product,” Lebo M explained. “If I’m not happy, I could spend a lot of money creating an album or a movie. But if it is not up to global quality standards, then it’s not enough.”

He acknowledges that funding challenges, particularly among black and brown investors, are part of the journey. Yet he refuses to compromise on excellence. “Only quality products are inspired by who I am. I’m a South African representative to the world.”

His relentless work ethic mirrors that philosophy. Asked whether he is an early riser, Lebo M laughed. “I’m a 24-hour machine. Depending on what I’m doing, I may sleep seven hours or twelve hours. Once we get into action, you’re basically a 24-hour machine.”

For the Grammy winner, success is not about charm or mystique. “I don’t have a charm. I’m just me,” he said simply.

And perhaps that authenticity is precisely what has carried Lebo M from Soweto to the global stage. With a bold roadmap now in motion, he is not just preserving his legacy.

Video by Nigel Sibanda