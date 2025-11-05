Celebs And Viral

Inside Nomcebo Zikode’s star-studded 40th birthday celebration [VIDEO]

Lineo Lesemane

5 November 2025

The black-and-red themed party was hosted at the breathtaking Divine Sunset in Midrand.

Nomcebo Zikode

Singer and songwriter, Nomcebo Zikode. Picture: Instagram/@nomcebo_zikode

Grammy Award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode recently gathered with family and friends to celebrate her 40th birthday.

The black-and-red themed party was hosted at the breathtaking Divine Sunset in Midrand, Gauteng.

The birthday girl looked stunning in a red, custom-designed luxe Otiz Seflo dress.

“Forty taught me that grace isn’t passive — it’s the rhythm we move to. You know, I don’t take my blessings for granted — and I have many.

“I have a beautiful family, I get to do what I love, and I’m able to provide. There isn’t much more I can ask for,” the singer said.

A star-studded event

The celebration featured exhilarating performances by Pearl Thusi, Lady Du, TorQue, and Khaya Dladla.

Special guest appearances included acclaimed actresses Nombulelo Mhlongo and Naledi Boltina-Hens, as well as super-producer Exclusive Drumz.

Guests enjoyed a fine dining experience prepared by celebrated chef Connie Shandu, CEO of Dandozest.

The Grammy Award winner also received lavish birthday gifts, including a Bentley, a Cartier bracelet, and a Rolex watch.

“Forty years of life, love, and lessons — and through it all, God has been faithful. Thank you to everyone who’s been with me through my journey and those who supported me on my special day,” she wrote on Instagram.

