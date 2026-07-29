‘I couldn’t stay asleep the first night’: Muvhango star Inno Manchidi welcomes another baby

The actress and her husband first announced their pregnancy in April this year.

Muvhango actress Inno Manchidi and her husband, Mpho Manchidi, have welcomed their second child.

The actress announced the birth of their son in a lengthy Instagram post.

The couple first announced they were expecting their second child in April, sharing images from their maternity photoshoot.

Inno Manchidi welcomes baby boy

Announcing the arrival of her son, the actress expressed gratitude for her growing family.

“Officially a mom of two beautiful angels. I’m still basking in this blessing right now, but believe me when I say God restores, okay?!

“He restores and makes you whole again. The years 2023 and 2026 further revealed the goodness and faithfulness of God in our lives in the form of these children,” she wrote.

Manchidi also shared details of her delivery and thanked her mother for the support.

“Waiting to be wheeled into the theatre. I was so calm and just excited to meet our boy. And while I was calm, daddy was so nervous.”

“My birth partner, mommy. Grateful to have had her by my side for both my deliveries.”

The actress said bringing her newborn home reminded her of the birth of her first child.

“I couldn’t stay asleep the first night. I kept looking at the baby and feeling so nostalgic.”