‘It’s disrespectful’: DJ Zinhle slams fake ERA buyers

Lineo Lesemane

28 November 2025

DJ Zinhle said people buy fake ERA products and then come to her stores to create content.

DJ Zinhle

Multi-award-winning DJ and businesswoman, DJ Zinhle. Picture: Instagram/@djzinhle

DJ and businesswoman Zinhle Jiyane has criticised people who buy counterfeit versions of her ERA by DJ Zinhle brand.

She addressed the issue on her Instagram Stories, saying some customers were using fake items to create content at ERA stores.

“The new level of disrespect is people who buy fake ERA and then come to our store to create content as if they bought it from us,” she wrote.

She said customers should film content at the place where the product was purchased.

“I have instructed our staff not to allow this, because iyabonakala [it shows],” she added.

“Don’t throw a tantrum in fake ERA at an ERA store — it’s disrespectful. If you bought it elsewhere, please create your content there.”

ERA: from timepieces to accessories empire

DJ Zinhle launched ERA by DJ Zinhle in 2012 as a timepiece-focused brand.

It has since expanded into a fashion accessory business, offering items such as handbags and jewellery.

Zinhle said the team worked hard to build and maintain the brand and urged shoppers not to misrepresent it.

“We work too hard to build this brand, serve our customers, and honour our dreams for anyone to misrepresent us.

“Let’s respect the space, the team, and the authenticity that ERA stands for,” she said.

ERA by DJ Zinhle currently has seven stores nationwide, including in Rosebank, Mall of Africa, Menlyn Park, Polokwane, Durban, Witbank, and Thohoyandou.

